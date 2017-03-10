Religion calendar, March 10-16, 2017

To submit items for this calendar, visit news-gazette.com/living and click "Add an event" under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in the appropriate fields and submit. Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.

EVENTS

40 Days for Life Champaign-Urbana. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, seven days a week, today to April 9, on the public sidewalks outside Planned Parenthood, 302 E. Stoughton St., C. Community-based, peaceful prayer to end abortion in this community and beyond. All ages and faiths welcome. Details at 40daysforlife.com and on Facebook at 40 Days for Life Champaign-Urbana. Contact sostrow@mchsi.com or 841-1943.

Open house. 6:30 p.m. today, Christ Lutheran High School, 201 W. Lincoln St., Buckley. Event will include a presentation about the Christ-centered learning environment, parent perspective, alumni perspective, meeting the teachers, school tour, refreshments. Call 394-2547 or christlutheranbuckley.com.

Grease Purim. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sinai Temple, 3104 W. Windsor Road, C. Come in your favorite costume and get ready to eat, join the parade, revel in the Shpiel and listen to the whole Megillah. Food items requested. Suggested donation, $5 per person with food donation, $15 per family with food donation; $10 per person or $25 per family without a food donation. Call 352-8140 to register. More information at sinaitemplecu.org.

Mahomet Christian Church Variety Show. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Mahomet Christian Church, 908 N. Lake of the Woods Road, Mahomet. Theme is: "Wizard of Oz!" Refreshments will be served after the show. Free. Call 586-3095.

Film and discussion. 2:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Unitarian Universalist Church of Champaign-Urbana, 309 W. Green St., U. The film, "Cracking the Codes: System of Racial Inequality," is part of an ongoing series of films promoting dialogue and greater understanding between races. Discussion following the film. Child care provided. Call 384-8862 or go to uucuc.org for information.

Purim party. 4:30 p.m. Sunday, The Refinery, 2302 W. John St., C. Theme: Purim in the City. Annual Champaign-Urbana Jewish community celebration. City Cart Kosher buffet lunch-New York style. Red carpet entrance. Family photo shoots. $5 per person. Register at http://www.jewishillini.org/3606233.

BAZAARS / FOOD / FUNDRAISERS

Lenten Fish Fry. 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays during Lent, through April 7, Feeney Hall, St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1033 Lincolnshire Drive, C. Cost: $4-$8, children under 5 years old are free. Call 359-4224.

Loaves and Fishes. Noon to 2 p.m.Saturday, Westside Park, Champaign. For the homeless and anyone in need. Lunch, essential items and clothing. A ministry of Faith Church, Urbana. To donate, lovesandfishesil.com. Call 637-2883.

Say Yes To The (Prom) Dress. 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, 208 W. University Ave., C. Proceeds benefit Courage Connection. For information, email barry.elizabeth@sbcglobal.net or camaillepetersen@gmail.com, or call 552-9961 or 390-4816.

Benefit soup supper. 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, fellowship hall, Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman. Benefit for Cindy Masko of Fisher, who is undergoing treatment for breast, brain and spine cancer. Free-will offering. Donations may be made by check to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman and mail to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 942 Grape Ave., Fisher, IL 61843.

Cuba Caf: Salsa Lessons and Dessert. 2 p.m. Sunday, First Presbyterian Church of Champaign, 302 W. Church St. Suggested donation, $20. Proceeds will support our sister congregation in Havana. Call 356-7238 or email info@firstpres.church.

Orders for Emmanuel Altar Guild Easter Eggs. Start the week of March 12, Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, 208 W. University Ave., C. Orders are fulfilled shortly before Easter. Visit emmanuelmemorialepiscopal.org mid-month for full information, or call 352-9827.

St. Luke's Food Pantry. 10 a.m. to noon March 18, St. Luke CME Church; 809 N. Fifth St., C. Food distribution. Call 356-4922 or email patlvsjss1123@att.net.

MUSIC

Lenten music recital. 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. today, First Presbyterian Church of Urbana, sanctuary, 602 W. Green St. Time for prayer and reflection preceding at 12:05 p.m. Call 367-8357 or firstpresurbana.org.

Southern gospel concert. 6 p.m. Saturday, CrossRoads Christian Church, 3613 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Featuring the Christian male quartet, Triumphant. Family-friendly entertainment. Advance tickets: VIP, $20; general admission, $5-$15; children ages 9 and younger are free. For tickets, call 841-3132.

Jazz Sunday. 8 and 9 a.m. services Sunday, First Presbyterian Church of Champaign, 302 W. Church St. The New Orleans Jazz Machine lead by Carl Johnson will lead an upbeat service of praise. Call 356-7238.

Chamber Ensemble Honors Concert. 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, C. Conservator of Illinois presents the winning ensembles from the 30th Annual Chamber Ensemble Festival in the Philip M. Faucett Honors Recital. Free.

Spring Fling Concert and Supper. March 20, Christ Lutheran high School gym, 201 W. Lincoln St., Buckley. Supper served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and a concert at 6:30 p.m. Entertainment provided by the CLHS students. Free-will donation. Call 394-2547.

SPEAKERS / LECTURES / SEMINARS

Evangelist Dr. Harold Harrison. Services at 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, New Free Will Baptist Church, 601 E. Grove St., C. Harrison is from Hammond, Ind., a pastor and doctor of naturopathy. Harrison will be preaching the morning message and at 5 p.m. will teach on healthy living and nutrition. Harrison will be a guest on WEFT radio 90.1 FM, "On the Move: Focusing on The Truth and the Youth," at 4 p.m. Call 714-2435, 367-8215 or 355-2385.

Evangelist Scott Pauley. Spring revival services, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. March 19, 7 p.m. March 20 and 21, Maranatha Baptist Church, 122 S. Chanute St., Rantoul. Pauley is a young evangelist from Beckley, W.Va. For information, go to scottpauley.org or call 778-7014 or 893-9449.

WORKSHOPS / CLASSES

Experiments in Christlikeness. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sundays, March 19 through April 2, Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, 208 W. University Ave., C. Each week, a simple Lenten supper, then a program looking into one of three characteristics of God's way of being with us. Attentive Listening, March 19, Welcoming the Stranger, March 26, and Speaking the Truth in Love, April 2. Call 352-9827 or email emec@ameritech.net.

MISCELLANEOUS

Cancer Prayer and Support Group. 6:30 p.m. Monday, Fithian United Methodist Church, 101 Clinton St. Open to all; do not need to be involved with a church. Call 548-2416, 582-2517.

Taize service. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, First Mennonite Church, 902 W. Springfield Ave., U. Taize service of singing, meditation and prayers for the world. All are welcome. Call 367-5353.

Stitch-a-thon. 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Bible Education Center at Lincoln Square Village, Urbana. Call 367-2100 or email snuggles.sa@gmail.com.

Blood drive. 1 to 6 p.m. March 21, Christ Lutheran High School, 201 W. Lincoln, Buckley. To schedule an appointment, call the school, 394-2547, or Red Cross at 800-733-2767.