In the Garden: Get a head start on planting

Photo by: UI Extension These tomato plants were started indoors in Danville by University of Illinois Extension horticulture program coordinator Jenney Hanrahan.

By CANDICE HART

What gets a gardener through the dark days of winter? Thinking about spring planting, of course. What better way to get prepared for spring planting than getting some seeds started in preparation for warm weather and sunny days.

Why start your plants from seeds? Starting your plants from seeds lowers the cost you would spend for plants, and it offers you a wider selection of plants. It also gives you a head start on the growing season.

Read the back of your seed packet to find out how far ahead of the average date of last frost to get your seeds started. The University of Illinois Extension also offers information on when to plant seeds, including handy charts showing when to start some common vegetable seeds. Contact your local Extension office for more information.

When selecting seeds, start with the best seeds possible and use fresh seeds each year for the best germination rate. If you order your seeds in advance, store them in a cool, dry place.

Choose your seeds carefully for disease resistance and high quality yield. Your choice can be influenced by climate, soil, season, culture, harvest method or intended use. Use your seed catalog to give you the best information about your particular chosen variety.

Containers and growing media

There are several types of containers to choose from for your seed starting: peat pots, peat pellets, plastic pots and trays, cell flats or paper pots. Any container you choose should provide drainage, and the size should be based on the size of the transplant you would like to produce.

The soil commonly used for starting seeds is not actually soil at all. Use a soilless media for planting, one that consists of vermiculite, perlite, peat moss and bark or sand. This mixture provides better drainage and eliminates the introduction of unwanted seeds or pests. Some soil mixes contain fertilizers. If yours does, wait one to two weeks before adding additional fertilizer. Transplants will benefit from a 20-10-20 fertilizer after true leaves appear.

Lighting and temperature

You can grow your seedlings in a sunny window, a cold frame, a hot bed or a greenhouse. If you are unable to keep your plants in a sunny area, such as a southern- or western-facing window, you may need to add some supplemental lighting. Six to eight hours of sunlight a day is ideal, but if you need to utilize supplemental lighting, keep it on for twice as long, so for about 12 to 16 hours.

If using supplemental lighting, the placement of the light is an important factor to consider. Fluorescent tubes give off little heat, so they can be placed as close as 2 to 6 inches above seedlings. Incandescent and similar bulbs give off more heat, so they need to be kept a foot or more above plants.

Soil temperature is also very important for seed starting. You can use a thermometer to check soil temperature. For cool season crops, a soil temperature between 45 and 70 degrees is recommended, while warm season crops should be at 70 to 90 degrees. Ideal air temperatures for cold season crops are 60 to 70 degrees throughout the daytime and 50 degrees overnight. For warm season crops, air temperatures should be between 70 to 75 degrees during the daytime and 60 degrees overnight. The ideal growing temperature will vary from crop to crop.

Care of germinating seeds

After seeding, keep seeds evenly moist but make sure you do not overwater. Make sure your pots have good drainage and the seeds are not sitting in water. To determine if the seeds need water, simply stick your finger in the soil. If it is still moist, do not add additional water just yet. When you do water, make sure you water gently to keep from damaging the seed or the seedling.

Follow these tips, and you will be already to transplant as soon as spring arrives. Happy planting.

Candice Hart is a University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator.