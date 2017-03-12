Don Follis: Let God give you the gift of forgiveness

Driving along farm fields east of Peoria last week, my mind took me back to when I worked as a teen-age farm hand for a mumbling, short-tempered man. On my last day before starting high school football practice, the man handed me a paycheck and shook my hand. With a wry smile, he said, "Good luck, boy. You're the first kid ever to work for me that I couldn't teach how to do this job."

In fact, not long after I had moved to Illinois from Kansas as a young man, I was returning to Champaign-Urbana on a Sunday afternoon from a rural church where I had spoken. Out of the blue, I realized I had forgiven the man for the way he treated me. I thought I had forgiven him when I went off to college, but I continued feeling bitterness toward him.

It unexpectedly hit me as I drove along, "I've forgiven the guy." I started laughing out loud, as I realized I had released this man from the cycle of bitterness that I felt for years. An overwhelming sense of relief flooded over me. Spontaneously, I asked God to bless him.

During Lent, many of the faithful think about the seven last words, or phrases, Jesus uttered as he hung on the cross on Good Friday. The first of those seven words is "Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing." (Luke 23:34)

Who of us hasn't heard about stories of men and women forgiving people responsible for terrible crimes committed against them, or worse, against members of their families? We hear this and marvel. One of the gripping stories of forgiveness I have read is told by Gerald Sittser in his book "A Grace Disguised — how the soul grows through loss" (Zondervan, 2004).

Sittser and his wife, Lynda, had been married for 10 years and badly wanted children. Lynda just never conceived. They prayed. They hoped. They sought medical treatment. They cried. Finally, at age 32, Lynda conceived, only to then miscarry seven weeks later. But then a year-and-a-half later Lynda conceived and in the next six years gave birth to four children.

Life with four wonderful little children, though, was soon to change. One summer Sittser's mother came to visit their family. They all drove from their home in Spokane to a Native American celebration in Idaho. Driving back home, the Sittser van was hit by a drunk driver traveling at a high speed. Sittser's wife, his mother and his 4-year-old daughter were killed instantly. The three other children escaped, as did Sittser, with minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle and his pregnant wife were thrown from their car. The pregnant wife and baby died at the scene. The man escaped with few injuries.

When the case came to trial the man was not convicted, even though the prosecutor was certain the alleged driver of the other car was guilty. Still, the prosecution could not overcome the adroit arguments that the defense put forward, trying to show that because both the man and woman were thrown from the car, it could not be proved who was driving. In the end, the man walked free.

In the months following, Sittser was left with three little children and a vengeful heart. During the darkest months of Sittser's life that followed, he came to see the weakness of his own human nature, as he harbored hatred in his heart. He was angry at the judicial system. He was angry at the man who walked free. He was angry at God.

Finally, Sittser admitted his real problem was "not revenge itself but the unforgiving heart behind revenge." Sittser finally forgave the man, though the consequences remained. In time Sittser came to believe what Sister Helen Prejean understood about death row inmates in her book "Dead Man Walking": "People are more than the worst thing they've ever done in in their lives."

In his book "Seven Last Words," (HarperCollins, 2016) Father James Martin says even from the cross Jesus does not look down and merely see his executioners. "He sees people making horrible decisions. ... He sees them, and so he loves them, and so he can forgive them. Forgiveness is a gift you give the other person and yourself. ... He is teaching us even from the cross."

The question for us during Lent is "How do we do it?" How do we forgive when we feel utterly incapable of forgiving? Is it true that people are more than the worst thing they've ever done? Is it true of you and me? And deep down, aren't we all just somebody's little boy or girl who wants be loved, accepted and forgiven?

And yet, who of us doesn't, at some point, feel entirely powerless to forgive someone who hurt us badly? I still remember the day a friend said, "I do want to forgive. I just can't."

Are you willing to ask God for the desire to forgive? True forgiveness always is a gift from God. St. Ignatius said even if you don't have the desire to forgive, if you have the desire for the desire, that's enough. God can work with that.

Don Follis has pastored in Champaign-Urbana for 35 years. He directs retreats and coaches leaders via blog.pastortopastorinitiatives.com. Contact him at donscolumn@gmail.com, and you can follow him on Twitter at @donfollis.