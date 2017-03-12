Video: Getting Personal: Amy Hassinger » more Videographer: Rick Danzl Hear from local writer Amy Hassinger of Urbana.

Each week, we offer a Q&A with a local personality. Today, 44-year-old Urbana resident Amy Hassinger, a writer, manuscript consultant and faculty mentor in the University of Nebraska at Omaha MFA in Writing program, chats with The News-Gazette's Melissa Merli.

What interests you the most right now?

Politics and jazz. I obsess about the politics, and then I go to the jazz to calm me down and bring me joy.

Tell us something few people know about you?

I'm extremely stubborn.

Why did you become a writer?

I loved to read, and I thought writers were the coolest people on the planet. I had a fantasy about being a novelist that has, amazingly, largely come true.

Where did you get the inspiration for your three novels?

"Nina: Adolescence": Sally Mann's photography and the experience of being a teenage girl, though the book is not autobiographical, thankfully. "The Priest's Madonna": my teacher James Alan McPherson, a book called "Holy Blood, Holy Grail" and many of my own residual questions about the Christianity I grew up with. "After the Dam": the history and ecology of a place in northern Wisconsin where my family has been vacationing for generations.

How did you react/feel when your first manuscript for a novel was accepted for publication?

Disbelief and shaky hands. Then amazement and completely outsized expectations.

What else do you write besides fiction?

I write essays, nonfiction articles and the occasional poem.

What's it like to teach a low-residency MFA writer's program? How often do you have to travel to the University of Nebraska?

It's great fun and a wonderful way to teach writing. I go to Nebraska twice a year for 10 days, and the rest of the semester, I communicate with my students over email. They send me their work, I read it, think about it, comment on it and write a letter back. I love being able to go deep with each of my students, really digging into their work with them, asking questions, trying to get to the heart of what they're doing.

Are you still singing in a jazz trio? What is its name and where does it perform?

Yes! I love it. We're The Jaybirds. We're fairly new, so still getting started. We performed recently at one of my readings in the Authors' Corner at the Illini Union Bookstore. We hope to set up some gigs coming up soon. Keep an eye out for us.

What time do you typically get up? What do you do the first hour of the morning?

I get up at 6, make a big cup of coffee and write in my journal. Meditate, too, if I have time before the kids get up.

What do you consider your greatest achievement or accomplishment?

My latest novel, "After the Dam." It took me seven years to write, and at times, I wondered if I'd ever finish it. But I finally did, and I think it's my best book.

Do you have a guilty pleasure? If so, what is it?

Red wine or a nice IPA. Dark chocolate.

What book are you reading now? What is your favorite book ever?

Right now: Nancy McCabe's "Following Disasters." Favorite book ever? Impossible to choose. But top candidates would be: Virginia Woolf's "Orlando," Marilynne Robinson's "Housekeeping," E.L. Doctorow's "Ragtime" or Toni Morrison's "Song of Solomon."

Tell me about your favorite pet.

Hachi, my dog, of course. He's a silver lab who loves to roll in freshly cut grass and other much more malodorous things. And he's got the droopiest eyes you've ever seen.

What's your favorite sports team?

Sports? Huh? If pressed, I'd say the Boston Celtics, circa 1986.

What would you order for your last meal?

Sweet potato gnocchi with a burnt butter-Parmesan sauce, a big fresh mixed greens salad and a nice glass of a Monastrell or Garnacha. And a big fat bowl of Ben and Jerry's followed by a cup of freshly roasted coffee. I'm going to die anyway, so I won't have to worry about the caffeine after dinner.

If you could be reincarnated after you die, what would you like to come back as?

A great blue heron.

Who are your favorite musicians and why?

I'm amazed by most jazz musicians because of their ability to know the music inside and out and then compose on the spot, like they're tapping directly into the source of creativity itself and drawing deep. I love the greats, of course: John Coltrane, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Anita O'Day. Also, contemporary greats, jazz and otherwise: Dee Dee Bridgewater, Jacquie Naylor, Gregory Porter, Joni Mitchell. So many others. Like books — too many good ones to choose a favorite.

What's the happiest memory of your life?

The births of each of my two children.

What was your first job and how much did you make an hour?

Besides babysitting, my first job was to work in a video rental store when I was 14. No idea how much I made, but I came to work one day to find out that the store had burned down overnight and I was out of a job.

What was a pivotal decision in your career and how did you arrive at that decision?

I decided to stop teaching middle school and followed my then-boyfriend (now husband) to Maine, where he did his master's degree. I went to look for a job at the University of Maine Press — proofreading or something, I thought. Instead, they hired me to write a Maine history textbook, of all things. I thought they were crazy to hire me. What did I know? But I loved the job. It taught me so much about writing: discipline, research, the importance of making steady progress. And I fell in love with history, a subject I'd never liked all that much until then. History is all about stories, of course. Once I realized that, I was in.