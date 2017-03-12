His sheet-music collection is off the charts

Joe Rant, a retired vice president of the UI Alumni Association, shows off his extensive collection of University of Illinois-themed sheet music.

URBANA — Under orange and blue lights, Joe Rank lays out some of his collection of Illini sheet music on the pool table.

Many are a century old or more, dating back to the glory days of Red Grange, the building of Memorial Stadium and the glory days of the Marching Illini, Coach Bob Zuppke and Band Director Albert Austin Harding.

These were the days of the "Saturday Spectacle," when some Illini fight songs that continue to this day had their genesis.

Everybody had their favorite songs to play around the piano, says Rank — a piano in every middle-class house.

It was the height of Tin Pan Alley, when composers like Harold Arlen, Gus Kahn, the Gershwins and Irving Berlin had hit after hit, and around the parlor piano was where many heard them for the first time.

At the Urbana campus, there were even campus singing competitions, he added. Fraternity members would gather "after hours" to serenade sorority girls, Rank said.

"Before the talkies or television, this was how family and friends could entertain each other," Rank said. "People brought sheet music of the latest songs."

The sheet's cover art reflects the fashions of the time, with women dressed to the nines as flappers or World War I-era belles.

The Illini fight songs were sometimes written by students — and sometimes published by a local book store.

Often the melodies were adapted from familiar tunes, Rank said.

For instance, the popular "Baby Mine" from the Civil War era became the official state song "By Thy Rivers Gently Flowing, Illinois."

Music is one of our most powerful traditions, Rank said.

"When we play the traditional Illinois tunes, we're all 19 years old again. Nothing connects generations of students and alumni like our music," he said.

Of all that sheet music, "Oskee Wow Wow" was a local favorite.

Two fraternity brothers, Harold Vawter Hill and Howard R. Green, set out to write a musical comedy for a 1908 campus contest; it didn't work out, Rank said.

But they were able to salvage several numbers, among them were "Cheer Illini," "Oskee Wow Wow" and "Hail to the Orange."

Rank pointed out that the lyrics on the sheet music give away just how old the song is.

The never-sung second verse to "Oskee Wow Wow" begins with "Teddy Roosevelt may be famous and his name you'll often hear," he said.

Roosevelt, the former president, died in 1919. That was four years before Memorial Stadium and Red Grange — the Galloping Ghost — led the Illini to a national championship in the classic era of coach Zuppke.

Rank came along decades later, but loved the Illini songs just as much — "Oskee Wow Wow" still revs up Illini fans today.

Rank played saxophone in the Marching Illini while studying at the Urbana campus before heading off to service in the Vietnam War in the Navy.

A retired vice president of the University of Illinois Alumni Association, Rank is working on a Sesquicentennial project for a Welcome Center at the Alice Campbell Alumni Center for visiting alumni and prospective students.

The alumni center project will include exhibits chronicling the UI's century and a half of traditions and culture, including one dedicated to the "Music of Illinois."

Rank recently co-taught a course on "Illinois at 150," including Illini music history, at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute here.

And he lives that history — the house he shares with wife Pam used to belong to former Band Director Mark Hindsley, who had it made from limestone like the campus where he honed his musical skills, Indiana University in Bloomington.

Illinois has a storied history of band music — in fact, the Harding Band Building here houses the archives of John Philip Sousa, the best known name in American military and patriotic marches.

Hitting the high notes

Joe Rank's collection of University of Illinois sheet music is full of history. He describes some of his favorites:

The cover page of "Illinois Loyalty" has a photograp h of the Illinois baseball team playing on the old Illinois Field, now part of the engineering campus. When it was published in 1906, baseball was still the most popular Illinois varsity sport. Football didn't really take off until Coach Bob Zuppke put the sport on the map in 1912,

"Have Courage, Illinois" was a World War I patriotic song, dedicated to the Illini serving in France. Its cover depicts a doughboy in uniform tipping his hat to the UI Library Building, now named Altgeld Hall. While students and alumni had been known as "Illini" for some time, following World War I, "Fighting Illini" came to be used as to honor those who served in uniform, not a reference to Native Americans.

"Cheer Illini," written in 1908 for a campus musical contest, is a standard in the Marching Illini playlist, often heard at football and basketball games.

"By Thy River s Gently Flowing, Illinois" is the oldest continuous song in the Illinois band and choral repertoire. Named the official state song in 1925, its melody comes from a Civil War-era tune, "Baby Mine." UI music professor Nathan Gunn sings a particularly powerful and moving rendition of the piece, Rank said.

Reflecting a time when male students outnumbered female students by five to one, "The Girl from Illinois" sings the praises of the ideal female student whose actions are always above reproach, and approved by the faculty. Published in 1923, the cover depicts a slender young lady clad in a modest flapper dress and bobbed hairdo. The lyrics mention "household science."