Letter from Birdland: Voice your concerns about health care

I just got home from a gathering at the Community Center in White Heath. It's an old-fashioned meeting room with a spacious kitchen.

I got there early to help set up and because the meeting included a dessert buffet and a social hour. I was tasked with cutting the brownies to spread out on plates, but first I spent some time looking at the historical portraits and landscapes on the wall.

I saw the stern face of Noble Porter Heath, one of my ancestors, who along with Mr. White, was a founder of the town.

I saw group pictures of sports teams and a fifth-grade class from the early 20th century.

There were framed pictures of the old grain elevator and a nice panorama of White Heath from the top of the elevator itself. I appreciated the historical flavor of the decor.

The meeting was sponsored by the Piatt County Democrats. We were there to learn about the effects of the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, or the ACA, also known as Obamacare. Claudia Lennhoff from Champaign County Health Care Consumers (CCHCC) was there to help us understand how a repeal would affect us.

The CCHCC is non-partisan, and Claudia explained to us that the group is interested in policy, not politics.

She gave us a detailed presentation that outlined the goals of the ACA: to expand coverage to the uninsured and improve coverage for those who already have insurance, to improve access to quality care and preventative care and to control rising health care costs.

Some of these goals work together to make health care better for us. For example, offering preventative services, like well-care visits, can also lower costs because diseases may be diagnosed earlier while more treatable, and survivability is increased.

Allowing children to remain on their parents' plan until the age of 26 also lowers costs to individuals and rings in younger, healthier people into the pool. I like to think of insurance as a pool, because it reminds me that we're all in this together. In any community, some people are going to get sick and others will remain healthy. If we want to live in a community where most people are healthy because illness is treated early, then why not have everybody contribute to the pool so that we all have access to health care?

Ever since the Republicans voted to repeal the ACA, I've worried about how many people will lose insurance coverage. I've mentioned here before that one of our sons only has insurance because of Obamacare, but our youngest son has coverage on my insurance until he turns 26 — unless they repeal that part.

Another group of people who would be affected by the repeal are health professionals in private practice, like Michael. My husband is a therapist who already does a lot of pro-bono work. But since Obamacare includes mental health and substance abuse services in the 10 essential health benefits that plans must now have, more clients with insurance help keep his business solvent. Since Republicans claim to support small businesses, they should support a plan that nurtures health professionals in private practice.

After learning more about the ACA, I am even more worried about what its repeal might mean for so many Americans, as well as my own family.

However, the meeting gave me hope, too. We can educate ourselves and others about what exactly is in this law, how it works and what its repeal would mean. Go to http://healthcareconsumers.org/files/How_ACA_Repeal_Affects_You_Feb_2017.pdf to learn more. We can write and call our legislators and tell them how we feel. We can help influence any new legislation so that it includes real protections that are affordable for everybody.

After the presentation, we chatted and noshed on cookies and cakes and iced tea. I was surprised at how well attended the meeting was. Piatt County may be heavily Republican, but the Dems put on a nice party. And really, I don't know how many attendees were actually Democrats — this meeting was really just to get informed. I felt uplifted and came away with a few new friends, a lot of information and a generous plate of cookies and brownies to bring home to Michael.

Walk in beauty; work for peace; blessed be.

Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath. She is interested in peace and justice for everybody. You can read more of her writing and see photos at http://www.letterfrombirdland.blogspot.com. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of this newspaper.