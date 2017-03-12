Library events, March 12-18, 2017

CHAMPAIGN PUBLIC LIBRARY

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Douglass Branch, join the conversation about New York Times bestselling author Bryan Stevenson's "Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption" at the Table Talk Book Club discussion. This spring, the club is celebrating 15 years of getting together monthly to talk about books by contemporary African-American authors.

Who were the Dollar-a-Day Boys? At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the main library, check out a tribute to the Civilian Conservation Corps, told in story and song by Bill Jamerson, who will present a fun, nostalgic look at the 1930s federal works program that gave employment to 3.5 million men, many from central Illinois.

From 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the main library, poet Tasleem Jamila will present Legacy: I Stand on Shoulders, a workshop celebrating the power of poetry as a means for social change and preserving our ancestors' stories.

At 3 p.m. at the main library, school-age kids are invited to fly a foam drone and learn about the principles of flight. The program is co-sponsored by Champaign County 4-H.

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

URBANA FREE LIBRARY

210 W. Green St.

At 2 p.m. today in Lewis Auditorium, attend a free recital with the Urbana Pops Orchestra, featuring Christopher Raymond on bassoon.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, teens and adults can attend "Kindred: A Graphic Novel Book Signing and Talk with Author Damian Duffy." The writer, cartoonist and University of Illnois lecturer will describe the path from novel to graphic novel.

At 11 a.m. Thursday in Lewis Auditorium, children 1 to 5 (with a caregiver) will have musical fun at Let's Make Music Together. The event is a free music class with representatives from the Champaign School of Music.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.

DANVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

319 N. Vermilion St.

At 3:30 p.m. Monday in the children's program room, kids 5 to 11 will make a soda bread snack at this week's Kidz Snack Club. Children under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

At 2 p.m. Thursday in the library's first-floor meeting room, Michigan-based musician/author Bill Jamerson will perform a fun program of songs and stories, "Up in the U.P.!", about Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

From 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday in the children's program room, a 3D printer class for youths 12 to 18 will be held. Registration is required; the class is limited to five participants.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the first-floor meeting room, a Homeschool Fair will be held.

From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the children's program room, the Lego Friends Club will meet. The activity is for kids 5 to 11. Children under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.