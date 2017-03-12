The Reluctant Townie: A cool plan for ending Unofficial

Last weekend, Champaign-Urbana played host to its annual orgy of excessive drinking and poor decision-making, Unofficial St. Patrick's Day.

During the course of the festivities, a university student died after falling from an apartment balcony. It was not the first fatality to occur in Unofficial's history, which is also responsible for a yearly spike in alcohol-related emergency-room visits.

In the wake of this young student's death, the university's new chancellor, Robert Jones, has declared his intention to end Unofficial once and for all.

Well, Mr. Chancellor, I think you will find that task is easier said than done. By several magnitudes. However, it is not impossible, and today I will outline a simple, but effective, plan for achieving your goal.

As someone who resides between the life stages of fun-loving 20-something and risk-averse fuddy-duddy, I feel uniquely positioned to address the problem of Unofficial.

I am a veteran of its debauchery, and I have experienced the holiday from a variety of vantage points: as a party-goer, as a delivery driver, as a person who would be charged with providing alcohol to minors if the house party got raided.

There were the years I woke up early to drink; then the years I woke up late to drink; then the years I paced myself so I wouldn't pass out on a stranger's couch before sundown, clutching a mangled sub sandwich like a life raft; to the present where I accept as physical law that any amount of alcohol consumed in a "party" setting will carry a mandatory two-day hangover.

The Ryan of back then would, without a doubt, find the Ryan of today to be a capital-L Lameburger with a side of ol' fogey fries. And while I concede that the Ryan of back then had better hair and a more defined jawline, he was also an idiot.

Anybody who is parent to a teenager, or who has themselves been a teenager, knows the most effective way to ensure your child's disobedience is to forbid them from doing something. It is the third law of motion, the first story in the Bible, as unavoidable as my two-day hangover.

To be sure, Mr. Chancellor, it is well within your powers to forbid the student population from waking up at 6 in the morning to shotgun cans of Natural Light in flip-flops and backwards ball caps while jamming "I'm Shipping Up to Boston" on a loop. You can even work with local government and business leaders to develop tactics, deterrents or perhaps even shutter campus bars for the weekend.

But you will only embolden their cause. It has been nearly 30 years since the Beastie Boys taught American teenagers to fight for their right to party, and the lesson has been well-learned. College students are little more than unsupervised teenagers, and you should take that into account.

To address this problem, you must think like a teenager, Mr. Chancellor. How does one bend a teenager's will to suit a more enlightened purpose? Do you offer them a carrot or the rod?

Sure, you could try to bribe them with something that they want. But what do college students want? Alcohol, drugs, sex. No, that won't work.

Perhaps it would be more effective to take away their PlayStation? To ground them? To make them pick up sticks in the front yard?

Unfortunately, you're not their parent. And even if you were, you still wouldn't have the legal standing to take away their PlayStation or imprison them in their dorms for two weeks, three if they talk back.

So how do you convince these kids that Unofficial St. Patrick's Day isn't cool? That drinking to the point of dangerous excess is not a hip thing to do?

Well, now, Mr. Chancellor, therein lies the key.

Again, putting yourself in the head space of a teenager, what is the furthest thing from "hip" and "cool" that you can imagine? That's right: Your parents.

To convince students that Unofficial is not worth their time or effort, to change the hearts and minds of a hormonal student body drunk on first-time freedom, the parents and educators of the 'Paign must come together and claim the holiday as their own.

Adults need to show up — and more importantly, show out — in overwhelming numbers. Picture the enormousness of the Women's March on Washington, D.C., in January. Now imagine a crowd that size, filled entirely with moms, dads, grandmas, grandpas, gym teachers, preachers, doctors, mechanics, professors and more descending on Green Street in a single horde, their sheer vastness dwarfing the student revelers.

How could the university help facilitate this plan?

It could schedule Moms Weekend and Dads Weekend so that they both occur on the same day as Unofficial St. Patrick's Day. Then the university could offer drink wristbands to anyone who can produce an embarrassing photo of a current university student taking a bath with their siblings as a baby.

But that is only half of the battle. Once the parents infiltrate Campustown, they must have only one directive: to go hard.

Party like it's 1979. Chug Boone's Farm in the parking lot. Smoke doobies in the bathroom. Let Granny earn a Mr. T amount of Mardi Gras beads the old-fashioned way.

Nothing will convince a 19-year-old that booty-grinding to Taylor Swift in a miniskirt while doing Jell-O shots is a bad idea quite like seeing their mom and dad go at it on the dance floor at Joe's. Parents, be the change your children don't want to see in the world.

If this plan is going to work, if you're going to permanently tarnish the image of Unofficial as a party nirvana for young people, you're going to need to adopt a scorched-earth policy for having a good time. I'm talking dads getting tickets for public urination, and moms casually vomiting in potted plants along the sidewalk. You will need to be on your worst behavior.

Leave no dance floor unfreaked, no house party uncrashed, no leggings unsqueezed into (no matter their transparency!). Beer pong for breakfast; bag toss for lunch; jungle juice for dinner.

And then, and only then, after watching their high school guidance counselor crush a keg stand, your children might just have an epiphany.

This ... is ... not cool?

Ryan Jackson is OK with never again sticking to the floor while he drinks in a bar, and he can be reached at thereluctanttownie@hotmail.com.