Ruth Siburt: Book wastes no time in hooking reader

Usually, finding the next book for this review column means I go trolling the well-stocked new bookshelves of my public library's children's department.

However, this month's book-fishing session was on a tight time schedule. My champion-reader granddaughter had selected her books and was anxiously awaiting the promised stop for ice cream.

As my sweet tooth also was engaged, I shamelessly took the "ask a children's librarian" method of selection. I'm happy I did, because the librarian's recommendation of Sheila Turnage's "Three Times Lucky," a 2012 release from Penguin Random House, was a great catch.

The first of her Tupelo Landing series, "Three Times Lucky" is the rollicking suspense story 12-year-old Moses LoBeau and her summer adventure.

The story wastes no time hooking the reader. With Moses as narrator, Turnage begins: "Trouble cruised into Tupelo Landing at exactly seven minutes past noon on Wednesday, the third of June, flashing a gold badge and driving a Chevy Impala the color of dirt. Almost before the dust had settled, Mr. Jesse turned up dead, and life in Tupelo Landing turned upside down."

Moses is an orphan. She floated into Tupelo Landing as an infant strapped to a raft that traveled down river during a hurricane. The colonel (who came to Tupelo Landing that same night) crashed his car into the river and found the baby. He and another newcomer, Miss Lana, patched together a life for the three of them bby running the only diner in the small town. The colonel's crash has left him with a sketchy memory. One thing he knows for certain is he hates lawyers.

"Three Times Lucky" won a Newbery Honor, an E.B. White Honor and was a finalist for the Edgar Award (for mystery.) It is a fast-paced, heartwarming, hurricane-wild ride that keeps the reader turning the pages and staying up late to find out what happens next.

Along with Moses, the reader of this book will count themselves "Three Times Lucky."

Ruth Siburt is the author of more than a dozen children's books in the educational field.