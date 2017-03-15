Joan Griffis/Illinois Ancestors: Women's history celebrated this month

March has been designated as Women's History Month and thus The National Archives has considered it appropriate to present, on the Internet, "a listing of web sites relevant to women in the US" at http://tinyurl.com/z9m2r8y. This interesting website lists bibliographies, African-American women's resources, biographies, politics and women, women's suffrage, women and the military, and 22 other resources on the web.

Women's history has only been a serious field of study since the 1960s. Now researchers realize that the National Archives can be a valuable source of records on this subject. This website is a great place to start.

For example, the bibliography category of African-American women's resources includes Rosa Parks, African-American women and the vote, 1837-1965; a guide to sources in the Perkins Library Manuscript Department; the first black woman senator from Kentucky; a resource guide to women in U.S. history, and blacks in the Women's Army Corps during World War II.

The listing on the left side of this home page provides links to additional resources.

Preservation group calls for action

The Records Preservation and Access Committee is comprised of members of the National Genealogical Society, the Federation of Genealogical Societies, and the International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies. This group has provided a SSDI (Social Security Death Index) Call to Action Kit to "help save the SSDI as an accessible resource for the genealogical community and others." Researchers are urged to read the FAQs (frequently asked questions), watch the video, sign the petition, and contact members of Congress. This Action Kit can be found at http://tinyurl.com/gu84oen.

Dick Eastman's' Online Genealogy Newsletter recently discussed this problem in his column titled "Death Master File (also known as the Social Security Death Index) — How Did The Congress Get So Far Off Track," which can be read at http://tinyurl.com/zswrkec.

Iowa newspapers preserved

The State Historical Society of Iowa has announced its plan to preserve more than 12 million pages of newspapers in its collection, thus allowing researchers "greater access to more than 300 titles dating to the state's pioneer days in the 1830s."

According to the announcement, found at http://tinyurl.com/zchlrow, "the soon-to-be microfilmed and digitized newspapers will enhance the State Historical Society's vast collection of previously microfilmed content, which currently comprises more than 24 million pages from more than 650 statewide titles on more than 44,000 rolls of microfilm." The society's newspaper collection can be viewed at the State Historical Building, 600 E. Locust St. in Des Moines, Iowa.

Icelanders all related!

A new book, Landnamabok, reports that everyone in Iceland, all 300,000 of them, is related. Dick Eastman's Online Genealogy Newsletter recently made this announcement, which can be read at http://tinyurl.com/hfek2ro. An interesting article on this subject, "The Iceland Family Tree," can be read at http://tinyurl.com/hxurpb9.

With everyone related, dating can be somewhat of a problem. "You don't want to find out that your current boyfriend or girlfriend is a not-so-distant cousin." Luckily there is an app for that. "Both people need the app and all they have to do to activate it is bump their phones together." (The app is "only available in the Icelandic language." Eastman's readers have also posted some interesting observations.)

Build a genealogy research plan

Noted genealogist Amy Johnson Crow has provided a most helpful article online, "How to Build a Genealogy Research Plan," at http://tinyurl.com/h65kcyq. Her plan is more than a to-do list; it's the "framework to build upon." Serious researchers need to take her advice!

