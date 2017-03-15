Meg Makes: Hey, Mac, get a load of this chili

I never encountered chili mac, the combination of macaroni and cheese and chili, until I was an adult. But I'm making up for lost time — I find this comfort food has two of my favorite flavors and versatility.

I made it this weekend to combat the cold weather. This version is more like a cheese soup with some chili ingredients mixed in, because I wanted to use up the chicken broth in my fridge. I swapped out macaroni for pipe rigate. It's bigger and offers more opportunities to act as a vehicle for black beans and ground beef. Plus, it helps this dish feel a little more adult.

CHEESY CHILI MAC

1 pound lean ground beef

1 green bell pepper, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can diced tomatoes, drained

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon chili powder

4 tablespoons olive oil

4 tablespoons flour

2 cups chicken broth

6 ounces shredded cheese

1 pound pasta, cooked

Salt and pepper to taste

Brown ground beef in a good-sized pot. As it approaches being done, add bell pepper and garlic. Saute a few minutes, then add beans, tomatoes and spices. Combine and cook until beans and tomato are heated through.

Transfer into a covered dish to keep it warm while you make cheese sauce.

Add olive oil and flour to soup pot. Stir to combine and cook over medium heat to make a roux. When it starts to brown, slowly add chicken broth and bring to a boil. When boiling, gradually add shredded cheese, mixing well as it melts.

Mix ground beef back in. Fold in pasta, then add salt and pepper to taste before serving.

Meg Dickinson is a local communications professional who spends many of her waking hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, email megmakes1@gmail.com.