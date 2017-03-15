My Amish Home: Surgery-imposed vacation almost over

"Lord, I cry unto thee: Make haste unto me; give ear unto my voice, when I cry unto thee. Let my prayer be set forth before thee as incense; and the lifting up of my hands as the evening sacrifice. Set a watch, O Lord, before my mouth; keep the door of my lips. Incline not my heart to any evil thing, to practise wicked works with men that work iniquity: and let me not eat of their dainties." Psalm 141: 1-4

A beautifully clear afternoon/evening, this Tuesday. In the wee hours of the morning, we had some thunder and lightning, bringing 0.17 inches of rain. The sun has won the battle with the clouds, and it is now shining brightly.

We still have a chilly March wind, but it is nevertheless a lovely day.

I did the laundry today. What fun! I thought way early, I might have to hang the stuff up inside, so I put up a couple of my lines, but thankfully, I didn't need them. Once again, I was so glad for my lines on the south side under the roof.

Last Friday was the first time I was going to do laundry since my surgery. I was so happy; it was a great morning, and yes, I was feeling good! Then, the generator didn't start! I figured it was the choke. Bummer! Oh well, I waited until daughter Rachel was through with hers. Then I borrowed that.

How I would love to own one like that! It is one of those lightweight Hondas that run very quiet! Ours roars like a lion, waking up the dead. Almost!

Anyway, I had grandson Galen take ours to David Miller on Saturday morning so je could fix it. Well — he couldn't find anything wrong with it! So I guess I don't know much! David just figured I wasn't strong enough. He did change the oil for me, which needed to be done anyway. So, on Saturday afternoon, I sent Galen back to get it. I felt just dumb!

This is my last week of a sort-of vacation. After this, it is back to work. I am actually looking forward to it. Although I know once again, my schedule will be tight. A lot of things didn't get done, but the thing is, they probably wouldn't have gotten done anyway. I'm such a fair-weather person; if the weather isn't really nice, then I can't get in the mood to do some things, like hauling off the recycling. That stuff has really piled up! Sometimes I'm tempted to just forget about recycling and just put it to the trash. That way, it would get hauled off weekly.

I didn't get this epistle finished yesterday. Sometimes when I'm on a roll and really getting something done, then I get interrupted, I just don't get back to rolling again. Which is what happened yesterday afternoon. The mail came, and with it, about a half-dozen wish books and a couple of Reiman Publications, the Country Extra and the Birds and Blooms. The Country Extra has two needles hidden within the pages. Of course, those needles have to be found.

It's always a contest between the two of us as to who can find them first without any help or hints from the other.

It got pretty cold overnight, pretty close to freezing again. It is clear and sunny, but there is snow in the forecast. The cheerful thought about that is that it surely won't last long. It gives me a little bit more time to wrap up my projects inside before the great outdoors calls me.

I am probably halfway done with grandson Robert's quilt. Actually, there is no good reason that it is not done yet. I sometimes think I might be afflicted with ADD. It seems I can get distracted so easily.

I really would like to have it out of the living room. It does take up quite a bit of space. It makes it hard for hubby to get around. He is not really good at doing too much fancy footwork.

I think I found out what most of my problem was with the "Chiffonless" cake. I really do believe it was the peanut oil. Sometime back, I made cornbread and used peanut oil. It seemed kind of solid, but I just figured that is how cornbread is. We had it with ham and beans. I wonder how much we would have eaten had it been any better! But I made some more to eat with the sausage and beans — which, by the way, that stuff is fit! Anyway, I used canola oil that time in the cornbread, and it did make a huge difference. It was really light. So I guess peanut oil is OK for frying, but not baking. Lesson learned!

In closing, a cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

It may be a little early, but rhubarb will soon be on the menu. You may want to try this pie.

SOUR-CREAM RHUBARB PIE

Pastry for 9-inch single-crust pie

1/2 cup quick-cooking oatmeal

1/3 cup flour

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon grated orange or lemon peel

1/3 cup cold butter, cubed

For filling:

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup (8 ounces) sour cream

1 large egg, slightly beaten

3 cups chopped fresh or frozen rhubarb

Heat oven to 400 degrees. On a lightly floured surface, roll pastry dough to a 1/8-inch-thick circle and transfer to a 9-inch pie plate. Trim pastry to a half-inch beyond the plate; flute edge. Refrigerate while preparing topping and filling.

Mix oatmeal, flour, brown sugar and orange peel; cut in butter. In a large bowl, mix sugar, cornstarch and spices; stir in sour cream and egg.

Fold in rhubarb; pour into crust. Sprinkle with crumb mixture. Bake 15 minutes. Reduce oven to 350 degrees, then bake until topping is golden, 35 to 40 minutes.

If using frozen rhubarb, measure while frozen, then thaw completely and drain in a colander.