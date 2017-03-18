In the Garden: Crucial Cuts

Photo by: University of Illinois Extension It’s that time of year to pick up those garden shears and put them to use on your property.

By RHONDA FERREE

As temps are starting to climb again after our cold snap last week, now many of us are itching to get back out into the garden to enjoy the weather and prepare things for this spring.

This time of the year is the best time to prune many of your trees and shrubs, including fruit trees. Pruning of fruit trees is done to improve fruit quality, develop a strong plant, facilitate harvest and control the size and shape of the plant. Fruit trees need to be pruned on a regular basis to remain productive. Unpruned trees and plants are difficult to maintain, produce small fruit and are much more likely to suffer disease problems.

If you have new fruit trees, begin the practice of pruning them each year. Pruning should be done in the early spring when trees are still in a dormant state. For the first few years after planting, the primary purpose of pruning is to develop a strong permanent framework that will produce good fruit yields over an extended period of time. If you have an old tree that has not been pruned in quite some time, it can be pruned, but be sure to do it slowly over three years.

When I prune any woody plant, I follow these steps:

— Begin by removing the three D's: dead, damaged and diseased wood.

— Remove water sprouts (branches that go straight up), suckers (branches at the base of the trunk), crossing limbs and girdling roots.

— Work to create a strong structure.

— Thin out more if needed.

After each step, I always am sure to walk away from the plant and look at it to make sure things are looking appropriately trimmed. At that stage, I may be done pruning, or I may move on to the next step.

Although you can follow these steps with fruit trees, fruit tree pruning is entirely different from pruning other trees. With fruit trees, growers will make many more cuts and will thereby sometimes drastically cut the tree, leaving stubs that we would never do with other trees.

There are two primary methods of pruning fruit trees: central leader and open center. Both of these methods help assure a strong framework for the tree, so it can support a load of fruit.

The central leader system is used for apples, pears and some cherry trees. Basically, you will leave a central, upright stem and work on outside branches to create scaffold branches about every 18 inches along the trunk of the central leader. Yearly pruning is done to maintain shape and develop strong scaffold branches, to remove excess growth and to limit the amount of fruit that forms. Apple fruit will grow on 2-year-old branches.

The open center system is used for some cherries, peaches and apricots. This system opens up the center of the tree and allows for better air circulation and light penetration within the branches. This pruning system develops two to four, preferably three, primary scaffolds arising near each other on the trunk. All primary scaffolds are pruned to form about equally spaced around the tree. From those main branches, a second set of scaffolds is designed that fan out and extend further up the tree, giving it a vase-like structure. Peaches typically bear fruit on 1-year-old wood, so be careful not to prune away all the fruit buds.

By taking steps now to prune your fruit trees, you will improve future fruit yield while encouraging your trees to grow in a way that protects them and their fruit for years to come.

Learn more about growing your own fruit trees, such as what species will do well in Illinois and the amount of work involved in growing tree fruit, at extension.illinois.edu/fruit.

Rhonda Ferree is a University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator.