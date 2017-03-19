John Roska: Getting a pardon for a felony an uphill battle

Q: I have a felony conviction that I can't have expunged or sealed. I'm told my only option is to try for a pardon. What is the process, and what are my chances?

A: To start with your chances: slim. Gov. Bruce Rauner has granted only about 3 percent of the petitions he's reviewed. That's way down from Gov. Pat Quinn's 36 percent approval rate.

Since taking office in January 2015, Rauner has concentrated on eliminating the backlog of pardon petitions he inherited. He announced last December that he'd finally gotten through all the old petitions, leaving just pending petitions that had been filed since he became governor. In all, he granted 80 pardons out the 2,333 petitions he decided.

By contrast, Quinn in his six years granted 1,795 pardons out of 4,928 requests.

The state Constitution says: "The Governor may grant reprieves, commutations and pardons, after conviction, for all offenses on such terms as he thinks proper." The U.S. Constitution similarly gives the pardon power to the president.

This "executive clemency" is a last vestige of absolute power, traceable back to omnipotent kings and queens. One court case called it "a classic example of unreviewable executive discretion because it is one of the traditional royal prerogatives."

If, for example, Gov. George Ryan wanted to commute 164 death sentences to life terms, nothing could stop him.

State law requires that petitions for executive clemency go through the Prisoner Review Board. Their regulations set out the process in more detail and are online at www2.illinois.gov.prb, where you can find the required forms. Among other things, there's no charge to file, and petitions must be typed.

A petition for a pardon includes basic personal information and information about the criminal record you want pardoned. It must also include a personal history and a separate explanation of why you want a pardon.

You can submit material or documents to support your petition. Supporting statements are crucial, since what others say about you often carries more weight than what you say about yourself.

When a petition for executive clemency is filed with the Prisoner Review Board, copies must also go to the governor, the judge who sentenced you and the state's attorney who prosecuted you. That gives them the chance to object to or support your petition.

You have a right to an in-person hearing before the board, which then makes a confidential recommendation to the governor. The governor can then do whatever he wants, and take as long as he wants. If your petition is denied, you can try again after one year.

The less violent the crime, and the longer it's been since it was committed, the better your chances for a pardon. Most the pardons that Rauner granted apparently were for nonviolent offenses like forgery, drugs or theft.

So, understand that it's an uphill climb, against the odds. A lawyer once told me that the only time he'd gotten a pardon granted, the petition had been strongly supported by the prosecuting state's attorney and by the sentencing judge. On top of that, the person who got the pardon attended the governor's church.

John Roska is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation. You can send your questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820. Questions may be edited for space.