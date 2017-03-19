Library events, March 19-25, 2017

CHAMPAIGN PUBLIC LIBRARY

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

At 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Douglass Branch, school-age children can attend DIY Kids Week activities. Make a lava lamp, tell a funny story with a flip book, learn how clouds form and create colorful wind chimes.

At 3 p.m. Thursday at the main library, check out a family friendly movie. This week, watch an animated film about a stork delivery service, with the main characters voiced by Kelsey Grammer and Andy Samberg.

From 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the main library, your preschooler can enjoy unstructured fun with toys and more in the Nate & Lillie Story Room.

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

URBANA FREE LIBRARY

210 W. Green St.

At 2 p.m. today in the Busey-Mills Reading Room, UFLive! presents young performers from the Blues Bridgewater Lewis Fine Arts Academy.

On Monday through Friday in children's services on the ground floor, kids and their families can spend part of their spring break making crafts.

At 4:15 p.m. Saturday in Lewis Auditorium, children in elementary school can read and visit with visitors from Canine Connection.

For infor mation about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.

DANVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

319 N. Vermilion St.

This week's Monday matinee features retired balloon salesman Carl. He ties thousands of balloons to his house to go on one last grand adventure, not realizing that he has an accidental passenger, 8-year-old wilderness explorer Russell. The movie will be screened at 2 p.m. in the first-floor meeting room. Refreshments will be served at 1:30 p.m. Public performance rights are made possible by the Danville Library Foundation.

On Monday through Friday, children of all ages can explore other cultures. Each day, kids will hear stories and learn about languages, clothing and food from a different area of the world: the Philippines, Africa, Latin countries, India and Asia. The activities will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. in the children's room. Kids under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

This month's TeenFlix movie on Monday features a teen named Ferris Bueller. He decides to call in sick from school to embark on a wild adventure. The movie will begin at 5 p.m. in the second-floor meeting room. TeenFlix is for youths 12 to 18. Public performance rights are made possible by the Danville Library Foundation.

At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the children's program room, youths 5 to 11 will make a baked potato treat at this week's Kidz Snack Club. Kids under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday in the children's program room, the Danville Dashers will join youths 12 to 18 to make bubblegum during Teen DIY.

At 5 p.m. Thursday in Teen Space, the Teen Book Challenge will focus on "The Battle of Jericho" by Sharon M. Draper. The activity is for youths 12 to 18.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.