For the retirees, March 19-25, 2017

For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Graves, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 48 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, phone 359-6500.

RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.

For information about activities or services at CRIS Senior Services, Danville, call 443-2999.

Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 328-3313; and First Call for Help, 893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Early morning walking. 8 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, Champaign Park District's Douglass Community Center, 512 E. Grove St., C. Get your daily exercise inside. Listen to music as you walk. Free. Call 398-2573.

Free hearing screenings. Through April 22, Audiology Clinic at the University of Illinois, 901 S. Sixth St., C. Any person who is interested in hearing assessment, hearing protection devices, or management of hearing problems can make an appointment. No referral is needed. Clinic hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 333-2230.

Bridge Club. 9 a.m. to noon every Monday, Springer Cultural Center, 301 N. Randolph St., C. Come alone or with a partner. The bridge group is open to all seniors and is free to play, if enough show to hold games. Call 819-3901 or email sean.hurst@champaignparks.com.

Indoor walking. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Bridle Brook Assisted Living, 1505 Patton Drive, Mahomet. Bride Brook Assisted Living opens its doors to community seniors as a safe, indoor walking location. Call Angela, 586-3200.

Free tax aide. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday, Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 48 E. Main St., C. Tax preparation for seniors and low-income individuals by AARP volunteers at Stevick Senior Center. We will take walk-ins until 2 p.m. However, it is best to call to make an appointment at 359-6500. Saturdays are available only by appointment.

Senior exercise. 9:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main St., Tuscola. Strong for Life program is used. Call Jarman Center, 253-2325.

Rules of the Road. 1 p.m. Tuesday, Rantoul Recreation Building, 100 E. Flessner, 893-5702; and 10 a.m. Wednesday, Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St., 477-5220.Class to assist participants prepare to renew their driver's license. No registration or fee.

Dine with a Doc. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.Thursday,, Jarman Center, 704 N. Main St., Tuscola. Educational topic, complementary lunch, information from health care providers, door prizes and a "Wellness Clinic." Speaker: Dr. Matthew Dorner, currently providing care to patients at several different Med Express Urgent Care Centers in Illinois as a Locum Tenens physician. Free. To register, call 253-2323 or toll free at 877-223-6109.

It's Coffee Time. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Friday, first-floor meeting room, Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St. This program is geared for adults, 60 and older. Enjoy a free cup of hot coffee or tea, with conversation, crafts and games. Free. Call 477-5220.

Free bingo. 2:15 p.m. every Friday, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main, Tuscola. Free. Call Jarman Center, 253-2325.

HOT LUNCH PROGRAM

Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney, Mahomet (home delivered only) and Homer.

The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.

Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.

Monday: Ham and beans, copper carrots, cornbread, pears, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).

Tuesday: Meatloaf, frosted sweet potatoes, seasoned greens, bread, applesauce.

Wednesday: Taco salad with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and taco sauce, taco chips, cake.

Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, tomatoes and celery, Texas toast, overnight fruit salad.

Friday: Cheesy turkey burger, German potato salad, Cauliflower and pea salad, Texas toast, scalloped pineapple.

TRANSPORTATION

Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 352-5100.

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 384-8188 for more information.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call RSVP at 359-6500.

The Virginia Theatre. Ushers are needed during the Eberfest event, April 19-23. There are three movies a day which last two to three hours. Volunteers take tickets and escort patrons to their seats, give directions, etc. Duties may include screening the back door entrance or scooping popcorn. Volunteer for two or more consecutive shifts, and snacks are provided and you get to see the show for free. Usher orientation sessions are scheduled for March 15 and April 25.

Mahomet Peace Meal. Volunteers are desperately needed to deliver Peace Meal home delivered meals to seniors in Mahomet. Delivery starts at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday and takes about 45 minutes. Volunteer weekly or as available. Call Cathy at 359-6500.