To Your Health: Zucchini a versatile veggie for March

By BETH PERALTA

Though zucchini is officially classified as a summer squash, it is easy to find at the store year-round.

Zucchini is a versatile vegetable and tastes great sauteed, baked into a casserole, added to soups, dipped raw into dip or added to the top of a salad. And the extra bonus: Zucchini's flowers (aka squash blossoms) are also edible!

Our recipe below is a fun way to feature this vegetable and is a great one to get the kids involved in the kitchen.

Zucchini nutrition: Zucchini is fat- and sodium- (salt) free, low in calories and high in vitamin C.

Zucchini selection: Choose zucchini squash that is green and shiny without cuts, holes or bruising.

Zucchini storage: Store fresh zucchini in the refrigerator in a plastic bag for up to three days. Wait to wash zucchini until right before using, as washing it can lead to the squash deteriorating more rapidly.

Zucchini preparation: Wash zucchini under cool water, scrubbing gently with a towel or fingers to remove any dirt. Trim off ends of the squash before cutting to eat or use in a recipe.

EASY VEGGIE PIZZA

Servings: 4

4 English muffins, split into halves

1/2 cup pizza sauce

1 cup mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 small zucchini, thinly sliced

1 medium green or red bell pepper, diced

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, grated

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Place split English muffins, face up, onto a baking sheet.

Spread 1 tablespoon pizza sauce in the center of each English muffin half.

Arrange vegetables (mushrooms, zucchini, and pepper) over sauce on English muffins.

Combine mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese and dried herbs in a small bowl.

Sprinkle cheese and herb mixture over English muffin halves.

Bake 15 minutes, until cheese has melted and muffins are crisp.

Let cool for 1-2 minutes before serving.

Link to recipe online: http://go.illinois.edu/easy_ veggie_pizza

Many other recipes are available online at "Let's Eat Health for Illinois! Easy Family-Friendly Recipes for Any Budget," at https://go.illinois.edu/inep_recipes.

Beth Peralta is a registered dietitian and media communications specialist for University of Illinois Extension and a spokesperson for the Illinois Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Contact her at 217-244-7405 or cavaller@illinois.edu.