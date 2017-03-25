In the Garden: Let it pour

Photo by: Champaign County Master Gardener Eliana Brown Rain barrels are used to conserve water at the Champaign County Master Gardeners' Idea Garden in Urbana.

By RICHARD HENTSCHEL

April is only a week away, and we all know the popular adage, "April showers bring May flowers." Collecting, storing and using the rainwater that will soon spread over central Illinois is a great way to maintain beds and landscape during those times when Mother Nature is not giving us enough water.

A rainfall of 1 inch per hour on a 1,000-square-foot surface will yield 10 gallons of water per minute, so it is possible to fill that barrel with the first rain of the season.

Gardeners who are really into collecting rainwater will have several barrels, some connected in series, as well as barrels collecting water from the garage roof, too.

We have certainly progressed from using steel 55-gallon drums and makeshift collection hardware to more easily handled plastic barrels with nice collection lids with screen mesh and spigots to attach the garden hose. There are plans available to build your own rain barrels or organizations that sell them ready to go.

Like many other areas of our life, using rainwater used to be a simple matter. There are now some health concerns about using the collected rainwater, especially with garden vegetables.

The concern revolves around the potential of spreading diseases carried by wildlife that have contaminated the water collected off our roofs. Birds, squirrels and raccoons will frequent home rooftops. Bacteria and disease-causing organisms from animal waste are why there are red flags.

So, how you are going to use the rainwater becomes important. Children (and adults for that matter) should never drink the rainwater. Use potable water from the house spigot to rinse off the dirt from vegetables before you take them indoors. However, you do have the all-clear to use rainwater without any worry on any non-edible plants in gardens, raised beds and other containers on the patio and the lawn.

If you are going to use the rain barrel water in the vegetable garden, please use it as you would any other source of "gray" water by watering the soil and never watering the foliage.

The vegetable crops you grow should influence the choice. Leafy green crops are much more likely to become contaminated, and since we consume the entire plant, the risk is higher. Other crops where the fruits are well above ground are less risky. Staked or caged tomatoes (versus growing without support) and okra, which sets fruit high on the plant, are both safer than vine crops, for example.

Rain barrel water should not be used close to harvest, either. Let common sense guide you in your decision. Since potential contamination can occur even if you are not using rainwater, it is best to rinse any vegetable or food grown with drinkable water before you eat them.

If you are interested in learning more about water conservation, join the Champaign County Master Gardeners for a free program at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Eliana Brown, stormwater specialist with the Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant and the Illinois Water Resources Center, and Katy Kraszewska, designer-in-residence in the Department of Landscape Architecture, will present Water & Home Landscape Ecology Aesthetics.

Topics that will be discussed include the importance of water conservation and how we can implement it in our home gardens, marrying ecology with aesthetics.

To register for the program being held at the Champaign County Extension office, 801 N. Country Fair Drive, C, call 217-333-7672.

Richard Hentschel is a University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator, serving DuPage, Kane and Kendall counties.