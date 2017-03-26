Don Follis: 'What happens after you die?'

I got surprised one day when my kids were small. We had had become friends with some international students from China. One Saturday, the mother and her second-grade son came to our home so the kids could play. Adults and children both were playing together when the topic of dying came up. I don't remember the context, but the young playmate asked my kids, "What happens after you die?"

His mother was seated next to him on the floor. She immediately said her son's name in a sharp, scolding voice. Before what might have been a fascinating discussion, she grabbed her son's arm firmly and spoke to him sternly. "Don't ask that question," she said. "That's a bad, bad question."

Talk about a conversation stopper. Sometime later I found myself in a similar conversation with the boy's father. We were friends, so I took a risk and asked him what he thought happens after death. "Nothing," he said. "You just cease to exist." Then he changed the subject, saying, "Now let's talk about more pleasant things."

Down through the years, one of the verses Christians have pondered during Lent is known as one of the seven last words of Christ: "Truly I tell you today you will be with me in paradise." (Luke 23:34). These are words spoken by Jesus to the thief on the cross. They beg the question, "What happens after you die?"

A few weeks ago, a man told me he doesn't get ashes on his forehead on Ash Wednesday in his church. "I had to do that when I was kid. It scared me, but I never told anyone. Who likes hearing, 'From dust you came and to dust you shall return?'"

He's not alone, is he? Believing in the afterlife is a weighty problem for even devout believers. Am I the only doubter who asks, "What awaits me after I die?" "Will I really be rewarded for the good deed I did while on the earth?" When the Catholic saint St. Therese of Lisieux (1873-1897) was faced with late stage tuberculous, she said to one of the sisters in her French Carmelite community, "If you only knew what darkness I am plunged into. I don't believe in eternal life. I think that after this life there is nothing."

But then, days later, only 24 and on her death bed, she said, I have reached the point of not being able to suffer any more, because all suffering is sweet to me." Her last words were, "My God, I love you."

Jesus not only spoke about the afterlife when offering hope to the criminal hanging on a cross beside him. When Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead, he said to Martha, the dead man's sister, "Those who believe in me, even though they die, will live, and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die." Unless Jesus is lying, he says there will be an afterlife.

When Jesus was crucified between two criminals, this discussion was heard just outside Jerusalem. One of the criminals derided Jesus, speaking indignantly:

"If you are the Messiah, save yourself and us!"

The other criminal rebuked the first one.

"Don't you fear God," he said, "since you are under the same sentence? We are punished justly, for we are getting what our deeds deserve. But this man has done nothing wrong."

Then, glancing at Jesus, he said, "Remember me when you come into your kingdom."

"Today," said Jesus, "you will be with me in paradise."

Those words are not only a promise of God's love after death, but also as a shocking reminder that God's grace does not depend one sliver on what we have done for God but rather on what God has done for us. Here is a man who gets forgiven who probably never read the Hebrew Bible, may never have gone to the synagogue, likely never made amends to all those he had wronged, and perhaps never prayed a single prayer in his entire life — until now.

Somehow knowing there must be a future, in the dark moments of his impending death he says to Jesus: "Remember me. Don't let me slip your mind, falling into oblivion. Don't forget me."

And Jesus answers him. "Today you will be with me in paradise."

Father James Martin says, "Even in his agony, he offers the man a kind of spiritual healing." One of Jesus' last acts before his death is a healing. It's like he is saying to the dying man, "Don't worry. There is a heaven."

If God loves us throughout the whole of our lives as the faithful say they believe, would he ever destroy that loving relationship? Could something as "small" as death destroy that relationship? Or is St. Paul right when he says in the letter to the Romans, "Not even death can separate us from the love of God."

"One day, we pray, we will be with Jesus in paradise," explains Father Martin. "We have Jesus' word on it. We have Easter as proof. And we know that God would never destroy the loving relationships God has with us. And one day, like the Good Thief, we will see that it is all true."

