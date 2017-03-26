Getting Personal: Grace Talusan

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Judo master Grace Talusan and her 6-year-old son, Mattox Pugh, show off some moves at the Central Illinois Aikikai in Urbana last week.

Each week, we offer a Q&A with a local personality. Today, 38-year-old Mahomet resident Grace Talusan, a mommy by day and a ninja by night, chats with The News-Gazette's Melissa Merli.

What interests you the most right now?

Anything judo interests me right at the moment. Ask my husband (University of Illinois trombone Professor Jim Pugh): Conversations quickly turn from music composition to judo.

Tell us something few people know about you?

A lot of people don't realize that I'm Canadian.

When and how did you first get into judo?

I first got into judo when I moved to New Jersey to do my master's degree. I had just received my black belt in taekwondo before moving there. I tried out all the taekwondo schools in town and nothing really clicked. So I drove by a judo dojo and decided to give it a shot. I fell in love with it after the first class. There were so many amazing people there — Olympians, national champions, firefighters, doctors, lawyers, retired CEOs, police officers, men, women and kids — a real mix of people, all just having fun and they were so welcoming. I'm trying to get that vibe happening at my dojo, and so far, it's working out.

Tell us about where you teach judo in C-U?

I teach out of the Central Illinois Aikikai in Urbana. It's right above that old movie theater on Main Street. It's a gorgeous space.

You have won a lot of medals in international competitions. Can you list them for us?

I only recently came back into competition after I sort of felt comfortable leaving my kids home alone with a sitter. But last year, I competed a lot locally. I won:

— Silver at the Hollis Park Judo Tournament.

— Bronze at the Tohkon Classic.

— Gold at the North/South Tournament.

— Gold at the Indiana State Championships.

— Gold at the Illinois State Championships.

— Gold at the USA Judo Senior National Championships.

— Bronze at the International Judo Federation World Veterans.

— Silver at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation World Masters.

I'm currently ranked No. 1 National Veterans Judo Athlete in the F2 70kg division.

What is the Henry Okumura Memorial Award that you received for judo spirit and why did you receive and from whom?

I was awarded this from Eiko Shepherd, one of the highest-ranking women in judo in the world, at the North/South Tournament in St. Louis. Henry Okamura was an eighth-degree black belt and was a major figure of the Chicago judo scene. He lived in an internment camp during World War II. But he put Chicago judo on the map by the high level of players, dojos and teachers that he produced. So this award goes to a judo player that emulates his judo spirit, dedication and contributions to the sport. It was quite an honor.

Besides judo, do you have any other hobbies?

I really enjoy cooking and experimenting with different cuisines. There's only so much meat and potatoes that I can eat, and Jim's a horrible cook, so I do the majority of the cooking. I've made pizza dough from scratch — we even have a high-end pizza oven sitting in the backyard; pasta from scratch; a lot of Julia Child's dishes; crab cakes; stews; soups; gumbo; jambalaya; and even chocolate lava cakes. We've done shabu-shabu, fondue and even sushi. Usually, if I'm craving something, then I try and figure out how to make it.

Didn't you play trombone at one time? How many years did you play and in what ensembles?

I'm a former bass trombonist. I started when I was 13 and even completed my bachelor's degree in jazz bass trombone. After that degree, I pursued my master's of music degree in music business. I've played in big bands, concert bands, wind ensembles and even worked my way through college marching in military bands. In Canada, you didn't really need to be part of the military to march in the bands. They hired me through the musician's union. It paid well.

Do you play any other musical instruments?

I play piano. I did buy a set of bagpipes once, but that was tough on the soul.

What time do you typically get up? What do you do the first hour of the morning?

The alarm goes off at 6:30 a.m. — and I hit the snooze button about two times. Then it's usually a mad dash to get the kids fed, dressed and out the door by 7:45 a.m. to get them to school.

What do you consider your greatest achievement or accomplishment?

Teaching my son how to ride his bike was pretty awesome. My back was sore for a few days, but it was so worth it.

What do you regard as your most treasured possession?

The little footie PJs that both my kids came home from the hospital in. My son was dressed in blue monkey footie PJs, and my daughter was dressed in purple-striped butterfly PJs.

Do you have a guilty pleasure and what is it?

Mint chocolate chip shakes.

What book are you reading now? What is your favorite book ever?

I'm actually reading Neil Adam's biography, "Game of Throws." He's a British judo player, and he does all the commentary for Olympic judo and all the major judo tournaments out there. He's going to be in Milwaukee over the summer, so I figured I might as well read his book if I want him to sign it.

Where on Earth are you dying to go? Why?

I would love to go to Micronesia. It's warm, isolated and tropical. Plus, there is a lot of great scuba diving out there with all of the World War II wrecks.

Tell me about your favorite pet.

Over the course of our marriage, we've owned four Airedales — all of them were/are amazing dogs for different reasons. I've loved them all, so I can't choose a favorite.

What's your favorite sports team?

I'm not really into watching pro sports. I would rather play the game, then watch.

What would you order for your last meal?

My mom's pancit. It's the Filipino equivalent of pad thai. My parents live in Toronto, so I only see them once or twice a year, and I always ask her to cook it. I've attempted to cook it, and it's just not the same.

If you could be reincarnated after you die, what would you like to come back as?

A green sea turtle in Hawaii. Swimming in the ocean, hanging out on the beach, protected by law — that sounds like an awesome life to me.

Who are your favorite musicians and why?

I have so many musicians in different genres that I listen to. Jazz — I still love Rob McConnell — a Canadian valve trombonist whom I had the privilege of getting to know. He led the Boss Brass and was/is still my favorite jazz musician. Classical — Janacek's Sinfonietta — the brass choir is amazing. R&B — you can't go wrong with Stevie Wonder. Pop — old-school Michael Jackson — "Off the Wall" and/or "Thriller." Rock — Steely Dan.

What's the happiest memory of your life?

One of my favorite things to do in life right now is to go to Chicago for dim sum. I admit that I will even drive up there for lunch and turn right around and come back. This stems all the way back to when I was a kid — on Sundays after church, my family would always go for dim sum for lunch. And that was happy for me. All of us, just sitting around the table and eating dumplings as a family. We still do that when we go to Toronto on occasion, but now I'll drag my family up to Chicago and we'll all sit around and eat dim sum together.

If you could host a dinner party with any three living people in the world, whom would you invite? What would you serve?

J.K. Rowling, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Ricky Gervais. We'd hang out and eat sushi.

Which historical figure do you admire the most and why?

Rosa Parks because she stood up for what she knew was right.

What personality trait do you most hate in other people? Most hate in yourself?

I really do not like people who feel that they are entitled to everything without putting in any work. I have a lot of self-doubt.

What's your best piece of advice?

Trust your instincts and don't let other people's opinions cloud your judgment.

What was your first job and how much did you make an hour?

I worked at McDonald's in high school. I lasted about three months and I made $7.25 an hour.

What was a pivotal decision in your career and how did you arrive at that decision?

A pivotal decision was when I was in college and decided to drive down to New York City to have a trombone lesson with Jim Pugh.

Do you have any regrets in your life? What are they?

I don't really have any regrets — those points in your life are things that you learn from and lead you to where you are today.

How do you handle a stressful situation?

Have a glass of wine.