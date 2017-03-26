Letter from Birdland: Plants ride out rough weather

Winter came back to Birdland for a brief visit. We had almost forgotten what snow was like, but we sure got a reminder last week.

The daffodils that had bravely bloomed so early were buried, and the tiny pink buds of the ornamental quince were tightly closed against the shocking chill.

The chickens, who had seen snow only once or twice, were hesitant to set their toes in the frozen white stuff and hung back when I opened the door of the chicken coop. Eventually, though, curiosity won out, and soon the fresh blanket of snow was crisscrossed with three-toed prints.

I had been getting used to sweater weather and had to dig back into my closet for my winter clothes again. Luckily, I found my mittens and scarf where I had discarded them in February.

Michael and I had been poring over the gardening catalogs that land in our mailbox this time of year — my husband likes to dream with me about what we plant — but now our musings took on a new poignancy as we looked out our window into the backyard snowscape.

We dreamed about a set of trellises outside the kitchen window where we would plant climbing roses in four colors. We stood together at the kitchen counter and looked out over the white field of snow to imagine green leaves and colorful petals sprouting before our eyes.

The cold made everything solid and sharp, so the dogs came in quite clean after their romp. All the mud was frozen, but they might have a light dusting of snow on their coats, which would melt into a dampness.

We enjoyed a week or so of fairly clean floors — no pattern of dirty prints in the living room.

The mild, damp weather had kept the grass green all winter, but the sudden cold snap squeezed most of the color out of it.

When the snow melted, the yard was a tawny gray. Mud seeped back into the edges of the driveway, and the dogs dragged in mud from the fields. We had to get back to cleaning floors every day.

We had nearly a week of 25 degrees, so when the thermometer hit 30, it felt like a balmy spring day. Once it warmed up and the snow melted, the grass greened right up again, almost as if it had never been frostbitten.

Sometimes nature stuns me with her resilience, and then I begin to hope that the earth can recover from our abuse, if only we stop our foolish destruction.

The daffodils I had seen slumped over in the snowbank perked up and went right on blooming, hardly fazed at all. Only a few of the ghost lilies were scarred by the ice, some of their leaves turning gray and falling over, while the rest of the clump grows up straight.

And now the boxwood has burst into bloom, though not a showy one. Tiny sprays of fuzzy flowers, all stamen and pollen, no petals to speak of, have burst out all over the bushes by the kitchen door. They are tiny, but I'm pleased to see them, especially when I remember that showy blossoms or plain ones, the pollen will still nurture our bees and other pollinators in these early days of the year.

The ornamental quince came bravely through the weather, and the lilac next to it is now putting out new green leaves. Its blossoms (in three colors in our yard: white, pale lavender and a bold purple) will follow in a few weeks.

The chickens strut around the new green, and the hens (I call them hens now, and not pullets, though they are not quite a year old yet) are laying prolifically — plenty of eggs for my custard. They seem to know that spring is here now, and we'll see if it's here to stay.

Plant in beauty; bloom in peace; blessed be.

Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath. She is fascinated by the turning of the year and loves to welcome a new season. You can read more about Birdland and see pictures at letterfrombirdland.blogspot.com. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of this newspaper.