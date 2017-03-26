For the retirees, March 26-April 1, 2017

For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Graves, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 48 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, phone 359-6500.

RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.

For information about activities or services at CRIS Senior Services, Danville, call 443-2999.

Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 328-3313; and First Call for Help, 893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Free activities. Stevick Senior Center, 48 E. Main St., C. Gentlemen's coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday. Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday. Euchre games, noon Tuesday. Adult coloring, second and fourth Wednesday. Iris folding, 10 a.m. third Thursday. Bingo, 1 p.m. on the third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize. Call 359-6500.

Community Talks: Scams and Fraud. 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Douglass Branch Library, 504 E. Grove St., C. Join us every month for a new topic at our Community Talks @ Douglass series, co-sponsored by the Champaign Park District. This month, a fraud expert from Busey Bank will discuss how to avoid common scams and avoid becoming a victim of fraud. Next talk is Fire Safety and Prevention on April 25. Call 403-2090 for more information.

Wesley Evening Food Pantry. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday, Wesley Student Center and United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., U; parking entrance on Matthews, south of Green. Door on Goodwin south of Green. Weekly food distribution for households below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Information at wesleypantry.org or call 344-1120.

Knitting Drop-in Days. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, Phillips Recreation Center, James Room, 505 W. Stoughton St., U. Open to all knitters who want to gather together. Free. Call the Urbana Park District at 367-1544 for more information.

Active Senior Republicans in Champaign County. 9:30 a.m. April 3, Robeson Pavilion Room A&B, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Monthly meeting. Rick Snider, Champaign County Administrator, will speak on "The Facts You Need to Vote on the County Nursing Home Referenda Questions." Sign-in, coffee, refreshments, 9:10 a.m. Call 417-6278 or 714-5807.

Tuesdays at Ten. 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, April 11-March 30, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Ever wonder what kinds of high-tech innovations are being developed right here in Champaign-Urbana? Find out at the library, with time for coffee, socializing and learning something new. No registration, no fees. Call 403-2070 for more information.

2017 Senior Spelling Bee. 10 a.m. to noon April 22, St. Joseph Township-Swearingen Memorial Library, 201 N. Third, St. Joseph. Sponsored by Association of Illinois Senior Centers and Illinois Department on Aging. This free, friendly competition is open to all who are age 50 and older. There are three levels of competition: local, regional and final. Final competition is Aug. 14 at the Illinois State Fair on Senior Day. Email stjosephtownshiplibrary@gmail.com or call 469-2159.

50 Plus! Program. Looking for fun things to do? How about joining the Champaign Park District program. Douglass Annex and Hays Recreation Center host programs and events from card playing, trivia, bingo, potluck to low impact cardio exercise. Call Darius at 819-3961 for more information.

Health screenings. Presence Covenant Center for Healthy Living, 1400 E. Park St., U. The VIP Advantage program is $10 per year and includes a free annual health screening, including blood sugar, cholesterol, BP and more, conducted by a registered nurse. Also, educational events, exercise programs and discounts to local businesses. Eligibility: 55 and older. Registration required. Call 337-2022 for more information.

HOT LUNCH PROGRAM

Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney, Mahomet (home delivered only) and Homer.

The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.

Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.

Monday: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, bread, apricots, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).

Tuesday: Swissed beef patty with green peppers, onions and tomatoes, Brussels sprouts, macaroni and cheese, bread, applesauce.

Wednesday: Saucy ham loaf, creamed peas, baked squash, bread, strawberry oatmeal bar.

Thursday: Settlers beef and beans, corn, roll, sliced pears with raisins.

Friday: Beef tips in gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, roll, graham crackers, fruit.

TRANSPORTATION

Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 352-5100.

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 384-8188 for more information.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call RSVP at 359-6500.

The Virginia Theatre. Ushers are needed during the Eberfest event, April 19-23. There are three movies a day which last two to three hours. Volunteers take tickets and escort patrons to their seats, give directions, etc. Duties may include screening the back door entrance or scooping popcorn. Volunteer for two or more consecutive shifts, and snacks are provided and you get to see the show for free. Usher orientation sessions are scheduled for April 15.

Daily Bread. Soup kitchen is open from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Kitchen Workers/Servers: Flexible volunteer shifts available starting from 8 a.m. and until 3 p.m.

Circle of Friends Adult Day Care. Sewing class instructor need to teach a class of seniors how to sew. All supplies and equipment are provided by the day care center.

Many other opportunities. Stop by the Stevick Senior Center or give us a call if you would like to volunteer to help others while making our community stronger. See if your passion might fit into one of our volunteer stations.