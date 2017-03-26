Springtime in California

Photo by: Rene Raaymakers Towering coastal redwoods thrive in Muir Woods. Image

Image

By RENE RAAYMAKERS

Mark Twain said, "The coldest winter I ever spent was a summer in San Francisco."

Was I really considering a trip to California in late May? To add to my worry was what Californians themselves say about May and June — May gray and June gloom. I decided that is what raincoats are for, so I started planning a trip to see just a fraction of what this amazing nature state holds.

California is home to 18 national forests and more than 278 state parks and beaches; it literally has something for everyone.

I have been blessed with many opportunities to travel all over the world. Because I have traveled outside of the U.S. more than in it, I thought it was time to visit more of my own country and what better place to choose than California?

Last year was the 100-year celebration of the creation of the National Park system, and what better way to celebrate than by visiting the top one on my list — Yosemite? I get just as much pleasure in planning a trip as actually taking it, and I started my top-five list like this:

1. Yosemite

2. Scuba diving in the Monterey Bay Marine Sanctuary

3. Drive the coast along Big Sur

4. Visit Muir Woods

5. See whales

My first thought was to fly to San Francisco, rent a car and do all of the driving myself, as well as buy tickets, plan day trips, etc. A quick visit to the website Viator proved to me that there was no way I could do these trips cheaper on my own and that I could enjoy being driven instead of doing the driving, which would result in a much more enjoyable experience, better than being white knuckled in traffic or lost somewhere in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

I am a budget traveler, and my mode is to see as much as I can with food and sleep only being necessities, so I did not plan for fancy accommodations or elegant meals.

I flew into San Francisco on a very comfortable Delta flight from Tampa and took the shuttle provided by Embassy Suites, my base for the next three days. I was on this trip solo, but after years of traveling with my family of five, I still cannot say enough about Embassy Suites and always choose them first if there is one in the area. If you are a family on a budget, every Embassy Suites has two rooms, a very nice buffet breakfast and drinks and snacks every evening included in the room price.

I spent no money on food the first three days of my trip. The tours I booked through Viator included free hotel pickup, and the next morning, my California adventure started.

Day one was spent visiting Muir Woods, Sausalito, Pier 39 and Alcatraz. It was a beautiful, sunny morning in the low 60s and not a cloud in the sky. We drove on a very comfortable Gray Line coach out of San Francisco, where that very morning two humpback whales were seen swimming under the Golden Gate Bridge. This does not occur often, and the local people were very excited, as it was a sign the bay was becoming less polluted. There were whales spotted there every day the entire week I was in California.

John Muir wrote, "In God's Wildness lies the hope of the world." The first thing I noticed upon arrival at Muir Woods was the smell. I would find this the entire week, every time I was near California trees. I could not get enough of it. It was the freshest, cleanest most pleasant smell I have ever experienced, and if I could have figured out a way to bottle it, I would have taken as much home with me as possible.

If the olfactory experience wasn't enough, the visual experience left my jaw hanging. Muir is one of my heroes; he was a naturalist and environmental philosopher who did more good for the natural world in the U.S. than practically anyone else in history.

He took then-president Theodore Roosevelt (also a hero of mine) on a camping trip in 1903, where he persuaded him to protect Yosemite and Sequoia national parks. Muir also published many books and was the founder of the Sierra Club.

Nothing can really prepare you for seeing these giant coastal redwoods. I've certainly read about them, but they have to be experienced to really understand how tall a tree can actually grow. Coastal redwoods are the tallest living things. Many are more than 1,000 years old, and they can reach heights over 350 feet. They can only flourish in coastal California's fog belt, where frequent summer fog supplies moisture in the dry season. I learned so much that day, including the fact that natural fires actually benefit the long-term health of a forest. It clears the ground of duff, so redwood seeds can reach the mineral soil. Within the thick and spongy bark there is tannic acid that makes the tree itself resistant to fire, insects and fungi.

Following Muir Woods, I spent a little time in Sausalito, and then I was off to visit Alcatraz. If you are planning to visit Alcatraz, make sure you buy your tickets way ahead of time, whether on your own or with a tour company. The National Park Service is in charge of all travel to the island and is who you buy tickets through.

The boat ride out was enjoyable, and they give you a nice introduction before you explore on your own. I am sure I was one of the only people just slightly interested in the prison; I was going for the birds.

Alcatraz is a bird rookery, and in the spring, there are many types of birds sitting on nests. They have a great chart they put up with what breeds of birds are there and the number of nests.

Just to give you an idea of how many birds we are talking about, they had 10 breeds on the chart that day. The top three I was there to see were the snowy egret (98 nests with chicks and eggs), the black-crowned night heron (66 nests with chicks and eggs) and the Brandt's cormorant (543 nests, 122 with eggs).

If you ever visit Alcatraz, please make sure to go around the grounds on the back side of the prison. There are many gorgeous gardens there that used to be tended by the prisoners.

On the second day of my trip, I visited Yosemite. This was the place I most wanted to see.

It was a four-hour coach ride through the Central Valley, where over half of the produce grown in America comes from. It was full of beautiful, green, rolling pastures.

As we got closer to Yosemite, we traveled through the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range, and it was breathtaking. I had been to Machu Picchu in Peru the fall before this trip, and I can tell you that the Sierra Nevada Mountains are just as beautiful as the Andes.

I will not spend much time talking about Yosemite other than to say it is so majestic and so enormous. You just stand there speechless, looking at the views of El Capitan and half dome and the many waterfalls throughout the park that do not flow in the fall or winter. The power of the waterfalls in spring just blow you away.

Next week, I'll talk about the rest of my trip to California.

Rene Raaymakers grew up in the Champaign-Urbana area and raised a family in Mahomet. She recently moved to the St. Petersburg, Fla., area to be closer to her grandsons. She was employed as a surgical technologist at Carle Hospital for 23 years and now works at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg. An avid traveler and scuba diver, she is now just four short hours away from the Florida Keys and 30 minutes away from the Tampa cruise port.