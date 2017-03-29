Joan Griffis/Illinois Ancestors: Helpful sites for tracing early U.S. ancestors

Many Americans have Colonial ancestors but have been reluctant seeking data about them believing that such research is too difficult. Not so! There are several websites that can be helpful for beginners as well as experienced researchers.

"8 Tips for Tracing Your Early American Ancestors," at http://tinyurl.com/klzjugj, would be a good place to start. For example, The Periodical Source Index (PERSI) "contains over 2.7 million journal articles from thousands of historical, genealogical and ethnic publication from over 8,000 history and genealogy societies from all over the world."

Leland and Patty Meitzler, owners of Roots Publishing Company and authors of GenealogyBlog (http://www.genealogyblog.com) have posted a helpful article at http://tinyurl.com/khearmy called "Tracing Your Colonial American Ancestors." It is noted that "each of the original American 'Thirteen Colonies' was unique, and within them, the counties and towns had their own distinctive characteristics. Fortunately for the genealogist today, the Internet, libraries, archives, books, and microfilm are all available to help find and understand family history information from the colonial era." This website also provides links to related articles in some genealogy journals.

The Meitzlers have sponsored annual genealogy tours to Salt Lake City, Utah, since 1985. Their 2017 tour will be Dec. 4-10. Visit http://tinyurl.com/n4w8lf8 for complete details.

Genealogy Insider has posted, at http://tinyurl.com/n8l9k7q, an article, "Genealogy Tips for Tracing Your Colonial and Early American Ancestry. Lindsay Fulton, staff genealogist at the New England Historic Genealogical Society who researches Colonial and Early American ancestors for a living, has provided her "go-to resources for overcoming the challenges of tracing ancestors from this era."

Index to George Rogers Clark papers online

In 1991 the George Rogers Clark collection of papers pertaining to the Illinois Regiment of Virginia State Forces at the Virginia State Library and Archives were microfilmed. This microfilm collection, on 13 reels, includes some 85,000 images of original documents, dating from January 1778 through Nov. 5, 1834.

An index has been created and is available at http://tinyurl.com/luj8voa. Be sure to read The Guide to better understand the numbering system used. It is possible to conduct a search. For example, a search for the surname Black resulted in 84 items.

London's microfilms moved

The London FamilySearch Centre microfilm collection of about 57,000 microfilms is to be transferred to the Society of Genealogists in Clerkenwell. "The FamilySearch Films include many thousands of copies of original church and local records." They should be available for viewing in June 2017. Information about visiting and using the Society of Genealogists Library can be found online at http://tinyurl.com/jvm3ww4.

D. Joshua Taylor honored

D. Joshua Taylor, president and CEO of the New York Genealogical & Biographical Society and former president of the Federation of Genealogical Societies, has been named by Library Journal "as one of the movers and shakers in the [genealogy] industry."

According to the magazine article, "Working with different libraries on the [PBS Television's Genealogy Roadshow] show and in other pursuits, Taylor has helped to highlight the many ways librarians are go-to resources for all genealogists, as guides to online services and by leveraging their own on-site collections." The full article on this well-known and highly respected genealogist can be read at http://tinyurl.com/mlwb2da.

Iowa issuing new birth certificates

The Iowa Department of Public Health wants parents of children born between May 1993 and October 2009 to exchange their child's birth certificate for a new one which will have enough proper information to prove identity. Details are online at http://tinyurl.com/jtyfzw5.

Queries, genealogical questions from researchers and genealogical materials readers would like to share will be printed in this column free. Joan Griffis may be reached via email at jbgriffis@aol.com or by sending a letter to Illinois Ancestors, c/o The News-Gazette, P.O. Box 677, Champaign, IL 61824-0677.