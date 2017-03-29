Meg Makes: This salad won't stay on plates long

I'm always looking for tasty but different salad recipes. A long while ago, an acquaintance mentioned making a bean salad with balsamic dressing, and I searched for specifics this weekend. I made some changes to this recipe, which came from Food Lion's website.

I like it because it's heavy enough to stick with you, but still full of light and tangy flavors. You might also consider adding your favorite fresh vegetables (I could see thinly sliced celery working nicely) and mixing up your bean selection. I used black, navy and pinto beans, and can't wait to try it with chickpeas.

I suspect the flavor of this salad would only improve after sitting a couple of hours, but it didn't last long enough in our house for me to test this theory.

BALSAMIC BEAN SALAD

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon dried basil (or a tablespoon of fresh basil, chopped)

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon brown mustard

1/2 teaspoon brown sugar

3 cups cooked beans, drained and rinsed

half a green bell pepper, chopped

half a red bell pepper, chopped

a handful of fresh parsley, chopped

salt and pepper to taste

In a large bowl, whisk together vinegar, olive oil, basil, garlic, mustard and brown sugar. When totally combined, fold in beans, pepper and parsley.

Season with salt and pepper before serving.

Meg Dickinson is a local communications professional who spends many of her waking hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, email megmakes1@gmail.com.