My Amish Home: Ready for weather, but not work it brings

"Either what woman having 10 pieces of silver, if she lose one piece, doth not light a candle, and sweep the house, and seek diligently till she find it? And when she hath found it, she calleth her friends and her neighbors together, saying, 'Rejoice with me, for I have found the piece which was lost.' Likewise, I say unto you, there is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner that repenteth." Luke 15:8-10

Well, it is officially spring now. Are we ready for it? I guess I'd like warm weather, but maybe I'm not ready for all the work that goes with it. I have seen a few years that have been mowed. I have my garden seeds, or some anyway. But this chilly wind does not promote garden fever for me.

This past Monday was fairly mild, even if it started out with grumbly thunder. It did warm up quite a bit by afternoon, although it was windy. A lot of early gardens were planted. I only put fertilizer on our garden.

I was gone a good part of the day. Our friend Lucy Yoder of Garnet, Kan., was in the Arthur area over the weekend. So we girls that "ran around" together — Lucy being one of us — and gathered at Yoder's in Arthur for lunch and a gab fest, renewing old memories, making new ones. We had a very enjoyable time.

There are 12 of us girls, all over 65 now. We were all present except for Lucy's twin sister. She lives in Tennessee.

I guess first off, I should issue an apology to my readers. One of my readers, or maybe I should say ex-reader, as she said I lost her as a reader, seems to think I submitted a very expensive and bad recipe in the lemon chiffon cake. She followed my recipe and it flopped for her. I do not know why. I only know why it did for me. I could have been various reasons. Oven time and temperature vary. If I caused anyone else loss of valuable ingredients and time, I am sorry. I hope I can be forgiven.

As I sit by my desk, gazing out the window, picking my brain, I see son-in-law Lloyd's horse and a cat. The cat is sitting on a fence post. The horse stands right by it. They seem to be having a conversation. Probably the cat says, "Isn't this a 'purr'ty day? Just the cat's meow!"

"Neigh, Neigh," the horse replies. "It's a day for horsing around!"

We, the girls and I, are having workday at granddaughter Marilyn Yoder's house on Thursday. I had completely forgotten that I need to check my chart to see what I have to take. Whoever hosts workday doesn't have to make the meal. The others bring it in and we have a chart to go by to know who brings what.

When Rachel reminded me, she checked her chart, and I have to take casserole. I did some mental inventory and came up blank. I actually considered jumping on the bike and heading for town. But it was so windy and cold.

So I wandered through the pantry. I have potatoes, canned hamburger, green beans. OK, that will work. I put sliced hamburger in the bottom of a casserole dish, put green beans in next, made mashed potatoes, put those on top, made gravy and poured that over all. Delicious! But oh! It created so many dishes.

The only thing was — I sort of wanted to go to Tools Plus and get a new inverter. Ours quit working. If I want to type or use the copy machine, I have to lug up the generator and use that noisy beast. It's kind of hard to concentrate with that noise. Oh well — I can live with it. For awhile.

I had one week of being back on schedule. It was so good. Now this week as I write, husband Erwin is on vacation, so things are a little off again.

But that's OK. He goes with me to do may cleaning. And I don't have to leave at noon, which is nice. Sometimes I go in the evening to clean, then I have the next morning free. That's really nice when I want to do laundry. I like to start early with that. It's not so bad when we have longer daylight hours in the evening.

But there's just something about the early-morning hours that I love. Everything is free and new, quiet and peaceful. Of course, that's only until I have to start the beast to run my washing machine.

In closing, anyone can make you happy by doing something special. But only someone special can make you happy by doing nothing.

Somehow, I seem to be hungry for cake, so maybe we can make this one.

PEANUT CRUNCH CAKE

1 package yellow cake mix (regular size)

1 cup peanut butter

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 cup water

1/4 cup canola oil

3 eggs

3/4 cup chocolate chips, divided

3/4 cup peanut butter chips, divided

1/2 cup chopped peanuts

In a mixing bowl, beat cake mix, peanut butter and brown sugar until crumbly; set aside 1/2 cup. Add water, oil and eggs to remaining mixture. Blend together.

Stir in 1/4 cup each chocolate chips and peanut butter chips. Pour into a greased 9-by-13-inch pan. Combine peanuts, reserved crumb mixture and remaining chips; sprinkle over batter.

Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.