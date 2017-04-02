Getting Personal: Lisa Janicke Hinchliffe

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Lisa Janicke Hinchliffe

Each week, we offer a Q&A with a local personality. Today, world traveler Lisa Janicke Hinchliffe, a professor and coordinator for information literary services and instruction at the University of Illinois Library, chats with The News-Gazette's Paul Wood. Besides the library expertise, the Urbana resident has some opinions on baton twirling. She also has served as acting head of the University High School library and leader of the undergraduate library.

You've also worked at the Illinois State University and Parkland College libraries. What have you liked about each role?

I have many great memories of both institutions. At Parkland, it was a honor to be part of the transformative impact that a community college has in so many people's lives. At Illinois State, I learned to be a scholar/librarian, doing research that impacted my professional practice and vice versa, which was transformative for me.

You've have traveled to about 45 countries for work or leisure. Do you have a couple of favorites and why?

Japan is always at the top of my list. I even published an essay ("An Inner Place") about my experience in "You Are Here Stories," an online series co-founded by Kristin Tennant, a local freelance writer and branding specialist. That essay starts with one of my favorite sentences I have ever written that also sums up why my answer is Japan: "Japan is a particular place, unique unto itself and settled into that particularity." I have also really enjoyed my time in Hong Kong and Singapore.

I understand you "never check luggage unless an airline makes me." How did you become an amazing baggage packer?

It started with the frustration of delayed bag delivery and then also spending so much time waiting in baggage claim the year I traveled at least two or three times per month as president of the Association of College and Research Libraries. It doesn't seem like much when you take a trip or two a year, but it adds up to a lot when you travel almost every week. The key strategy is to plan very carefully. At this point, I've done it so long, I'd have to make an effort to pack more than a carry-on.

Lots of people aren't big CMI fans. What do you really like about Willard Airport?

I am a huge fan of Willard Airport — convenient location, easy parking and security procedures and amazing staff. A few years ago, I even gave a researcher a listing of all my trips with flight details for a year and did an intense interview to help document why regional airports are so crucial to our transportation infrastructure in the United States. I know people often complain about delays, but I've had far more problems at larger airports. I always fly CMI.

You served some years on the Co-Op board. What do you like best about the farmers' market here?

The Common Ground Co-Op and Urbana Farmers' Market are both treasures of our community that ensure a local foods ecosystem. We are privileged to have the opportunity to get such wonderful produce, cheeses, meats, etc. and support local — and many times family — farms.

You're originally from Minnesota. Do you miss it?

I miss my family of course. And, I miss the brilliance of sunlight reflecting off deep snow drifts. Fortunately, I get to visit fairly often.

You have a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy from the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota. When did you decide you wanted to be a library and information specialist?

I worked in the campus library and was recruited into the profession by one of the librarians, Janice Kragness, who continues as a friend and mentor to this day. I briefly considered a doctorate in philosophy instead of library school, and given the low wages in librarianship, this is somewhat humorous, but I couldn't afford to be a philosopher.

What brought you to Champaign-Urbana?

I came in 1993 to attend what was then the graduate school of library and information science, then and now the top school in the country for the master's in library and information science.

With the hashtag #lovemyurbanalife, you obviously come to adopt this as home. Tell us about your family.

My immediate family here is my husband, Joe, and me. My #lovemyurbanalife family is boundless.

Any tips for aunts and uncles?

Talk with your nieces/nephews directly; don't just talk about them with their parents.

Your husband also works at the university. Did you meet in academia?

We met at the information desk in the main library when I was in library school and he was getting a Ph.D. in political science. We had a mutual friend who had mentioned us to each other but hadn't yet had a chance to introduce us when Joe stopped by when I was working to ask for some assistance locating a library resource.

Tell us something few people know about you.

As a pre-teen, I was quite enamored of baton twirling. I practiced for hours. I still love to watch that in every parade.

What time do you typically get up? What do you do the first hour of the morning?

My mornings typically start around 7 with coffee. I usually work for about an hour, answering emails and catching up on information from colleagues around the globe.

What do you consider your greatest achievement or accomplishment?

Serving as the 2010-2011 president of the Association of College and Research Libraries and, in particular, establishing the Value of Academic Libraries Initiative, developing a long-term strategic plan and transitioning the scholarly journal, College and Research Libraries, to open access.

What do you regard as your most treasured possession?

I have a lot of meaningful possessions, though I treasure the experiences and people that they symbolize and not so much the items themselves. Three examples: my gramma's pearl necklace, my father's Latin and English sets of the Summa Theologica (St. Thomas Aquinas) and a braided silk chopstick stand I was gifted by a master textile weaver in Japan.

Do you have a guilty pleasure and what is it?

Corn chips.

What book are you reading now? What is your favorite book ever?

Currently reading "Facilitator's Guide to Participatory Decision-Making" by Sam Kaner. Favorite book ever is "Thomas Gray, Philosopher Cat" by Philip J. Davis, for a particular quote about perseverance in scholarly work. When faculty earn tenure/promotion here, the university library honors them by bookplating an item in the collection. This was my selection.

Where on Earth are you dying to go? Why?

Antarctica. I'm fascinated by the extremes it represents, but I am also intrigued by places that are relatively un-reconfigured by humans. Climate change is certainly having an effect, but in Antarctica, it is still nature changing in response, not humans directly reshaping the landscape. This summer, we will travel to Iceland, Greenland and the northeast coast of Canada. I'm looking forward to that trip for similar reasons.

Tell me about your favorite pet.

I have never had a personal pet. I don't object to others having pets, but I've never wanted one. My husband has fish. I feed them when he goes out of town.

What's your favorite sports team?

I'm not really a sports fan, but by marriage, I'm required to say the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What would you order for your last meal?

I really hope to not know that I'm eating my last meal, but rather that I'm living life to the fullest until it ends for me. But, if forced to choose something and able to travel, I'd go to Japan and order omakase from an old-school sushi master. I enjoy being delighted by the expertise and creativity of someone who has mastered their craft.

If you could be reincarnated after you die, what would you like to come back as?

A giant, long-living tree. A banyan or sequoia, perhaps?

Who are your favorite musicians and why?

These questions are making me realize how few "favorites" I have. I can say that I have Allison Krauss' new album, "Windy City," on heavy repeat right now.

What's the happiest memory of your life?

The day I realized that I only had to be the best version of myself and not a copy of anyone else.

If you could host a dinner party with any three living people in the world, whom would you invite? What would you serve?

Let's go with Michelle Obama, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Carla Hayden. Since this is a fantasy set-up, how about I just get Thad Morrow to come back to town and make a great meal for us?

Which historical figure do you admire the most and why?

Franz Jgersttter was a conscientious objector who refused to join the Third Reich army and was executed as a result. I took Jgersttter as my confirmation name when I was in high school, which was before he was recognized as a martyr and beatified by the Catholic Church, because I was inspired by his steadfastness to the truth and perseverance in his faith in the face of many criticisms and exhortations to conform.

What personality trait do you most hate in other people? Most hate in yourself?

I struggle when people are being dishonest because it makes it difficult to find common ground from which to develop a relationship. In myself, I'd like be more carefree.

What's your best piece of advice?

Act yourself into a new way of thinking. That's from my Mom. Thanks, Mom.

What was your first job and how much did you make an hour?

I honestly don't know. But the first job I had that was in the formal rather than informal economy was a minimum-wage cashier position at Mau's Corner (Isanti, Minn.), which was a gas station/mechanic/convenience store. I learned many life lessons in that job.

What was a pivotal decision in your career and how did you arrive at that decision?

When I was graduating from college, I was debating between getting a master's degree in library science and a doctorate in Thomistic studies/philosophy. Ultimately, there wasn't much of a decision to be made as the financial demands of the doctoral program were beyond my means. I can say honestly though that I have no regrets about how that turned out.

Do you have any regrets in your life? What are they?

My father was a Vietnam War protester and imprisoned for his protest action. He died when I was in college before I realized how many things I wanted to ask him about that experience and its consequences.

How do you handle a stressful situation?

I remind myself that I can only do one thing at a time, identify the next thing to do and do it.