The house where Lincoln slept

URBANA — Abraham Lincoln slept in this house, though he didn't leave any souvenirs behind.

The home at 404 W. Illinois St., built around 1850, once belonged to Urbana Mayor Ezekiel Boyden.

It had been moved from its original Elm Street address and renovated several times, so it's not obvious how old it is.

Brian Adams, a local history expert who is an archeologist at the University of Illinois, said this could have been the only private home Lincoln ever slept in here.

As a lawyer on the state's eighth judicial circuit, the future president often visited Urbana, sometimes staying at a tavern that was formerly located at the current site of the Urbana Landmark Hotel, near the courthouse.

To Adams' experienced eye, the Illinois Street house offers clues to its age.

Adams said the floors, some of the trim and scalloped molding likely are original to the house.

Built around 1850, it is among the oldest homes in Urbana. "There are currently no known buildings still standing in Urbana that pre-date the 1850s," Adams said. "In the 1870s, there was a big fire in Urbana that burned down a lot of the older wood frame buildings in the downtown area — the same day as the Chicago Fire."

Donica Miller of the Urbana Free Library said the early town limits were Water Street to the north, Green Street to the south, Race Street to the west and Vine Street to the east. Nothing remains of the original settlement of Urbana.

The earliest structures in the area were log cabins, and all of that construction has been replaced by the current downtown Urbana buildings.

The University of Illinois was not created until 1867.

At the Illinois Street home, the refinished oak floors on the first floor are a giveaway, Adams said, because they're cut much longer than later flooring.

The second floor would have had cheaper pine floors, now replaced by laminate.

Realtor Deana Gauze of Team Gauze/Coldwell Bank let us in the chilly house on a chilly day, and pointed out changes from the last time she showed the home.

A hallway is gone since then, and the living room has been opened up.

The house has seen rough times as student apartments, but previous owners fixed it up, and the house is now for sale, so you could share a home with Lincoln's ghost.

There are granite counters in the kitchen Lincoln wouldn't have seen, and he wouldn't have used the air conditioning.

But he did probably sleep in a back bedroom, Gauze thought. There are three bedrooms upstairs, a large one presumably for the Boyden family, one that's just tiny and one that was just right for the Great Rail-splitter, she said.

Mayor Boyden's home is an Urbana Local Historic Landmark with a plaque next to the front door.

According to a story in the Chicago Daily Press and Tribune, Lincoln stayed overnight as a guest at Boyden's house on Sept. 24, 1858, not long before his run for president.

Boyden owned a successful plow and wagon factory on Main Street, Adams said. The house was at 303 W. Elm St. when Lincoln stayed, according to city records.

It's quite unlikely there's a house in Champaign where Lincoln stayed, because the town, then called West Urbana, was tiny at the time.

It had just sprung up with a few citizens near the new route of the Illinois Central tracks, and it was far from the old courthouse on the same ground where the Champaign County Courthouse now stands.

Buildings aside, Adams said, you can see two large millstones in front of the building at the Anita Purves Nature Center. These date to 1836 and were moved from a mill built by John Brownfield. The mill was located on the Saline Branch, he added.

The Urbana Historic Preservation Commission website has an interactive map of the 100 most important buildings in Urbana; you can click on an address and get a summary of what's known of the building.

FOUR FROM URBANA'S HISTORY

According to local history expert Brian Adams, aside from the Ezekiel Boyden house above, which was moved from 303 W. Elm St. around 1899, there are three known houses in Urbana built some time in the 1850s, (but exactly when is not known, he added). A look:

Greek Revival Cottage

303 W. University Ave., in Leal Park

This house was moved from Springfield Avenue to prevent its demolition. Leal Park is also the location of Urbana's first cemetery, Adams said.

Late Gothic Revival Cottage

108 N. Webber St.

"One of the oldest structures in Champaign County, the cottage maintains a high degree of integrity," according to Urbana records.

Italianate House

212 W. High St.

The style was popular from about 1830 through the 1880s, according to Urbana records.