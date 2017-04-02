Kelly Strom: Intriguing tales of historical fiction

Good historical novels have a way of transporting the reader to a different time and place. Really good ones can also teach the reader about events long forgotten, misremembered or misunderstood. It is these reasons why I am always on the lookout for great examples of the genre. I read stories mostly set in the 17th to 20th centuries, although I wouldn't turn away an outstanding title from another time period. I didn't do it on purpose, but coincidentally, the following three books are all set during the World War II era.

In "The Stars Over Sunset Boulevard" by Susan Meisner, the author once again submerges the reader in a whirlwind of a past culture. The story briefly begins in present-day Los Angeles, when a hat worn by Scarlett O'Hara in "Gone With the Wind" ends up in a vintage clothing boutique after an elderly woman dies and her estate is sorted out to interested parties. The family hadn't realized that the prized hat was in the boxes to be donated and is desperate to get it back.

The story then flips back to 1939 Hollywood. Violet Mayfield is a Southern belle from Alabama who has left home to start a new life in Los Angeles. When her dreams of marriage and motherhood are dashed, she knows that Alabama is not the place for her. She gets a job in the secretarial pool at Selznick International Studios and meets her new housemate, Audrey Duvall. Also a secretary, Audrey is desperate to be discovered, as all she wants to be is a movie star. They build up a quick friendship, with naive and sweet Violet learning the ropes from savvy and beautiful Audrey. What they don't know is that they both hold dark secrets close to their hearts that will eventually clash with the other's.

Through their work at Selznick, the reader is thrust into the background in the making of "Gone With The Wind." Clothing, transportation and societal expectations are described to a tee. I was swept away by all of the details and actually checked out and watched "Gone With the Wind" from the library to add to the experience.

"The Orphan's Tale" by Pam Jenoff is a story in the same time period but quite different in theme and characters. Set in Germany and France, it tells the tale of a traveling circus desperately trying to stay viable in a world overrun by danger and deception. Circling around two extraordinary women, it is the story of redemption and survival.

Noa is a 16-year-old girl who is an only child in a village by the sea in Denmark. When she is impregnated by a Nazi soldier, her parents throw her out of the house. She has no choice but to travel to a home for unwed mothers, where her baby is taken away immediately after birth. Now destitute and inexperienced in the working world, Noa finally gets a job cleaning a train station with the deal that she can sleep in a small closet in exchange for her work.

Late one evening, she hears a strange humming noise and goes outside to investigate. She finds a boxcar filled with Jewish babies waiting to be taken to a camp. Noa is overcome by the sight of so many babies, many of them appearing to be sick or dead. When she sees movement from one of the infants, she snatches him and runs to the woods, looking for shelter from the German soldiers. Remembering the child that was taken from her, she is desperate to save this child and keep him for herself. After collapsing in the snow miles from the station, she is discovered by Peter and finds refuge in the winter grounds of a German circus. The owner says that to earn her keep, she must learn how to fly the trapeze, as they have lost a performer. She agrees.

Astrid is another performer who fled from her Nazi soldier husband after he filed for divorce because she is a Jew. Having grown up in a competing circus, she has also found refuge here. She has plenty of secrets and disappointments of her own. As their lives become entangled, Noa and Astrid must determine if their bond is strong enough to save one another.

The author has done an exceptional job in describing the setting, circus acts and personalities and also addresses the political climate of the time. Quaint French towns in their travels harbor suspicion and danger for the circus performers, especially the ones trying to hide in plain sight. This book would make a great book club selection and may be of interest to those readers who enjoyed Sara Gruen's "Water for Elephants."

Lastly is my Irish selection for the week. "The Linen Queen" by the fantastic Patricia Falvey also takes place during the same time period, but this time in Northern Ireland. The first chapter of the book immediately led me to want to know more. Like in the other two novels, the lead character in this one has also been forced to leave home and start over. Pretty Sheila McGee is lovely enough to have won Miss Linen Queen in 1941 but is tired of the drudgery of working in the mill village. She takes the prize money and vows to start a new and exciting life.

However, the realities of the Belfast Blitz and England waging war on Germany has put a stop to her plans. Travel restrictions keep her in Northern Ireland, but she sets her sights on a young American soldier to facilitate her escape from home. Through the trials of wartime, Sheila grows to move from selfishness to benevolence as she matures.

The author brilliantly describes the mood and place of wartime Ireland, and the characters are interesting to follow. All three titles feature women maturing during the era and pinpoints their reliance on friendship and trust. This was a fascinating trio of stories.

Kelly Strom is the collection manager at the Champaign Public Library. She orders books, ebooks, magazines, newspapers, audiobooks and CDs.