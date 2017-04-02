Library events, April 2-8, 2017

CHAMPAIGN PUBLIC LIBRARY

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

At 9:45, 10:15 and 10:45 a.m. Mondays at the main library and at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Douglass Branch, introduce your little one to the joy of reading at Babies Love Books, featuring stories and songs for children 18 months old and younger.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Douglass Branch, school-age kids and their families will build bird feeders using recycled materials at this week's DIY Kids.

At 3 p.m. Thursday at the main library, watch a family-friendly movie. This week's selection tells the story of Londoners Jane and Michael and their extraordinary nanny who likes to fly with her umbrella.

At 4 p.m. Saturday at the main library, check out a music and dance performance featuring Stephen West's knitted creations as costumes. University of Illinois students, led by Kirstie Simson (dance) and Erik Lund (music), will take part. From 3 to 4 p.m., West will offer knitting advice.

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

URBANA FREE LIBRARY

210 W. Green St.

The Friends of the Urbana Free Library Spring Book Sale continues today (half-price sale) and Monday (giveaways) in Lewis Auditorium. View the library's website (below) for hours.

At 6 p.m. in the Busey-Mills Reading Room, take part in the Imbibe Urbana First Friday Game Night @ the UFL. Play board games from the past and present.

At 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the Busey-Mills Reading Room, Prairie Breezes presents Bones Jugs as a part of the Boneyard Arts Festival. At 1 p.m. in Lewis Auditorium, enjoy readings by the Red Herring Fiction Workshop.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.

DANVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

319 N. Vermilion St.

At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the children's program room, youths 5 to 18 will make Mashed Potato Sundaes during Kidz Snack Club. Those under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

At 4 p.m. Thursday in the children's program room, a teen 3D printer class will be held for youths 12 to 18. Registration is required; the workshop is limited to five participants.

At 1 p.m. Saturday in the first-floor meeting room, kids 5 to 11 can watch an animated film during Kidz Movie Club. Those under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.