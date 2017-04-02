For the retirees, April 2-8, 2017

For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Graves, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 48 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, phone 359-6500.

RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.

For information about activities or services at CRIS Senior Services, Danville, call 443-2999.

Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 328-3313; and First Call for Help, 893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Early morning walking. 8 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, Champaign Park District's Douglass Community Center, 512 E. Grove St., C. Get your daily exercise inside. Listen to music as you walk. Free. Call 398-2573.

Free hearing screenings. Through April 22, Audiology Clinic at the University of Illinois, 901 S. Sixth St., C. Any person who is interested in hearing assessment, hearing protection devices or management of hearing problems can make an appointment. No referral is needed. Clinic hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 333-2230.

Bridge Club. 9 a.m. to noon every Monday, Springer Cultural Center, 301 N. Randolph St., C. Come alone or with a partner. The bridge group is open to all seniors and is free to play, if enough show to hold games. Call 819-3901 or email sean.hurst@champaignparks.com.

Indoor walking. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Bridle Brook Assisted Living, 1505 Patton Drive, Mahomet. Bridle Brook Assisted Living opens its doors to community seniors as a safe, indoor walking location. Call Angela, 586-3200.

Free tax aide. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday, Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 48 E. Main St., C. Tax preparation for seniors and low-income individuals by AARP volunteers at Stevick Senior Center. We will take walk-ins until 2 p.m. However, it is best to call to make an appointment at 359-6500. Saturdays are available only by appointment.

Senior exercise. 9:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main St., Tuscola. Strong for Life program is used. Call Jarman Center, 253-2325.

Active Senior Republicans in Champaign County. 9:30 a.m. Monday, Robeson Pavilion Room A&B, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Monthly meeting. Rick Snider, Champaign County administrator, will speak on "The Facts You Need to Vote on the County Nursing Home Referenda Questions." Sign-in, coffee, refreshments, 9:10 a.m. Call 417-6278 or 714-5807.

Communication Strategies for People with Alzheimer's and Other Dementias. 9 a.m. Tuesday, The LifeSpan Center, 11021 E. County Road 800 North, Charleston. This Alzheimer's Association, Greater Illinois Chapter's educational program explores how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer's. Learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. Elizabeth Wells, manager of education and outreach, will present and take questions. Brunch provided. Prior registration is required. Call 639-5150.

Learning to Connect: Relating to the Person with Alzheimer's. 6 p.m. Tuesday, Paris Carnegie Public Library, 207 S. Main St., Paris, Ill. This Alzheimer's Association, Greater Illinois Chapter's educational program will provide insight into memory loss and dementia and the effect on communication and behavior. It will also introduce participants to techniques that can be used to make visits more comfortable and meaningful. Program specialist Elizabeth Hagemann will present and take questions. Free. To register, call the library at 463-3950.

Illini Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association. 9:30 a.m. Friday, Bresnan Center, 706 Kenwood Drive, C. The program is a talk and display by Carol Castellon, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, about the history of the flag. Call 369-1010.

It's Coffee Time. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Friday, first-floor meeting room, Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St. This program is geared for adults, 60 and older. Enjoy a free cup of hot coffee or tea, with conversation, crafts and games. Free. Call 477-5220.

Free bingo. 2:15 p.m. every Friday, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main, Tuscola. Free. Call Jarman Center, 253-2325.

Tuesdays at Ten. 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, April 11-March 30, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Ever wonder what kinds of high-tech innovations are being developed right here in Champaign-Urbana? Find out at the library, with time for coffee, socializing and learning something new. No registration, no fees. Call 403-2070.

Rules of the Road. 1:30 p.m. April 12, Hays Center, 1311 W. Church St., C, 819-3961; 9:30 a.m. April 13, LifeSpan Center, 11021 E. County Road 800 N., Charleston, 639-5150.Class to assist participants preparing to renew their driver's license. No registration or fee.

HOT LUNCH PROGRAM

Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney, Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.

The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.

Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.

Monday: Sausage and gravy, mini potato bakers, fruit juice, biscuits, fruit compote, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).

Tuesday: Pepper beef over brown rice, Lima beans, Harvard beets, dinner roll, Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Pulled pork, baked beans, spinach, bun, peaches.

Thursday: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, bread, fruit cream parfait.

Friday: Creamed chicken with grilled onions and pimento, peas, escalloped tomatoes, biscuits, fruit.

TRANSPORTATION

Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 352-5100.

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 384-8188 for more information.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call RSVP at 359-6500.

Food for Seniors. Help from 7 to 10 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of every month. This program needs sackers to sort/bag groceries; box handlers to unload/load boxes; substitute drivers and assistants to deliver bags of groceries to seniors' homes, using your own vehicle.

Books to Prisoners. Various schedules. Letter writer needed to read letters from prisoners requesting certain books, answer their letters and pick up books from various locations to be delivered to the prison librarian by a driver.