Ruth Siburt: Compelling stories you won't forget

Quick! When you think about the United States and the enslavement of African-Americans, what era leaps to mind? Is it the Civil War? Then your thinking coincides with mine. That's what I learned about in junior high and high school — the bloody, nation-dividing end of slavery in our country.

When I studied the American Revolution, it was all about gaining freedom as a nation from Britain. If I learned anything about slavery in that era, it wasn't enough to stick with me.

But Gretchen Woelfle's 2017 release from Calkins Creek, "Answering the Cry for Freedom," focuses on the history of slavery at the beginning of our nation's life — the era between 1740 and 1849.

Woelfle's thoroughly researched book begins with general information about the participation of slaves in the Revolutionary War.

Thousands of African-American slaves served on both sides. Colonists could send their slaves to fight in their stead, while the British promised freedom for those who escaped masters and joined the fight against the colonies.

Woelfle goes on to relate the compelling stories of 13 African-Americans' individual struggles for freedom.

I'm embarrassed to admit I recognized only two of the 13 names: Phyllis Wheatley and Sally Hemings. The other 11 heroes are new to me, but their stories are no less important than those of Wheatley and Hemings.

I learned about Ona Judge, who escaped Martha and George Washington's grasp, and Richard Allen, whose conversion to the Methodist faith fueled his heart both for his God and his people's freedom.

These compelling biographies make the slaves' histories come alive in a profound way.

R. Gregory Christie's silhouette, black and white illustrations seem to me a perfect fit. His art adds to the text, both images of these freedom seekers' physical beings and echoes of their shadowy lives under slavery.

The heroes in this history-revealing book are people I am not likely to forget.

Read on!

Ruth Siburt is the author of more than a dozen children's books in the educational field.