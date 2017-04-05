Joan Griffis/Illinois Ancestors: Resources available for researching WWI

Thursday marks the 100th anniversary of the United States' declaration of war against Germany, formally beginning this country's involvement in World War I. The Library of Congress (LOC) has extensive holdings pertaining to World War I (1914-18) and has plans to commemorate the centenary with exhibits, lectures, veterans' stories, publications, and lesson plans for teachers — all described (with links) at http://tinyurl.com/hr9622o.

For example, this website provides a link to the LOC "Guide to World War I Materials," which can be accessed directly at http://tinyurl.com/h9exkqy; it provides access to LOC digital collections that include photographs, documents, newspapers, films, sheet music, and sound recordings. For instance, the collection called "The Stars and Stripes: The American Soldiers' Newspaper of World War I, 1918-1919" contains the complete 71-week run of the World War I edition from Feb. 8, 1918, to June 13, 1919. The "8-page weekly featured news, poetry, cartoons, and sports coveragewritten by and for the American soldiers at the war front." The manuscript collection includes papers of George S. Patton, John J. Pershing and Woodrow Wilson.

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has a website, Military Resources: World War I, at http://tinyurl.com/j6qd46d. This comprehensive list of resources (with links) can be invaluable for historians and researchers.

The Illinois State Genealogical Society (ISGS) has several Military Certificate projects including one for World War I. An applicant must be a direct descendant of a World War I veteran who actively served during the war and lived, died, or was buried in Illinois. To learn more, visit http://tinyurl.com/z5arq2b.

The Illinois State Archives has a helpful Military Records brochure (Genealogical Research Series Pamphlet No. 3) available at http://tinyurl.com/zshzy9k. This guide provides information on the Illinois State Archives' records holdings of all wars. "A total of 1,559,586 Illinois men between ages 18 and 45 registered with the Selective Service System during the course of this [World War I] war."

According to the FamilySearch website, at http://tinyurl.com/zshzy9k, "three registrations [for US World War Draft Registration Cards, 1917-1918] occurred between 1917 and 1918." One can conduct a free search of all the cards at this website. Be sure to click on any image that may be available, since additional information may then be revealed.

The Genealogy Center at the Allen County (Ind.) Public Library has a project, Our Military Heritage, at http://tinyurl.com/ohv2lv3, which includes specific resources in a variety of categories: biographies, burials, diaries, individuals, letters, photographs, monuments and memorials, original document, photographs, posters, and more. One can also conduct a search of that facility's World War materials, accessible directly at http://tinyurl.com/mzw958h. (For example, a search for "Illinois" in this database results in dozens of "hits.")

Joe Beine has posted a variety of helpful genealogy websites, including Online World War I Indexes and Records — USA: A Genealogy Guide at http://tinyurl.com/7l89x. Most of the links to the websites are free; those requiring a payment are so noted. (Be sure to view Beine's other online military indexes and records at the end of his website.)

The National Archives of The United Kingdom also has a helpful website pertaining to its centenary activity. Visit the website of the "First World War" at http://tinyurl.com/pm6p2hj. From this webpage one can also click on links to records, stories and research guides. For example the research guide, Tracing Family History From Maritime Records, can be accessed directly at http://tinyurl.com/ke8qqmr.

Dick Eastman's Online Genealogy Newsletter recently reported a helpful website, Forces War Records, and the five free guides available online at http://tinyurl.com/lv93fxx.

Do you have an ancestor who participated in WWI and have you recorded his wartime activities?

