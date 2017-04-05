My Amish Home: Quilt's almost done, but what comes next?

"And if so be that ye have heard him, and have been taught by him, as the truth is in Jesus. That ye put off concerning the former conversation the old man, which is corrupt according to the deceitful lusts; and be renewed in the spirit of your mind and that ye put on the new man, which after God is created in righteousness and true holiness." Ephesians 4:21-24

Is March going out like a lion? It sure is blustery, chilly and not much sun. Although, on this Wednesday as I write, we did have a little sunshine in the forenoon. We also had some on Tuesday and it wasn't quite so windy.

It was actually fairly pleasant to do laundry Tuesday. I really do love to do laundry, especially when I can hang it outside without freezing.

I took down my inside lines. Somehow, with those things away from overhead, it seems to give us more space. And I have the quilt out of the living room! YAY! That really gives us space. It's almost as if we remodeled.

It was time to get that thing out of the way. In the wee hours of Sunday, I woke up and couldn't sleep. I tossed and turned, finally deciding to get up and fix some Chamomile tea. I drank that, worked a couple of puzzles and headed back to bed. Thunk! I walked into the quilt frame. The whole thing crashed to the floor. Bleary-eyed, I stood and looked at it, shook my head and went to bed. I sure hoped hubby wouldn't get up to go to the bathroom and fall over it. Thankfully, he slept on.

I still have to sew the binding on by hand, then it is done! What will I do then? I've got my next project in mind. I have quilt blocks that were embroidered by my Grandma Yutzy. I want to sew those together. My mom will quilt it then, as I don't do traditional quilting well at all.

I guess this week has been one for scares. First off, on Monday morning, as I was leaving Arthur, I had a scare, not major, but still ...

I had done my cleaning job and got a few groceries. I use reusable bags (if I can remember them!) One of them is kind of crackly plastic. I had that bag in the buggy by my feet.

As I crossed one street, a vehicle came from my left; he had the yield sign and actually let me amble across. (Some don't.) I was thinking "What if that he wouldn't have yielded" — and just like that, my bag of groceries fell against my leg with a crackling noise. I almost jumped out the front! It took a couple of blocks for my heart rate to return to normal!

Then this morning, on the highway by the railroad, a semi was coming up behind me. He took around me just after I crossed the railroad. The shifting noise he made startled my horse, which lunged forward into a jumping run. The semi came up right beside me; I was in the buggy lane. He wanted to make a right turn, right in front of me. I pulled back on the lines and the horse slid to a stop. My heart was pounding right out of my chest.

I guess he was probably clueless as to horse-and-buggy traffic, but it seemed to me that if he could slow down for the tracks and to make a turn, he could have stayed back a ways until I was past his turn off. Oh well, only a couple of hairs turned white. I forgave him. He probably didn't have a clue.

I guess right now I also don't have a clue as to what husband Erwin's boss and his family is going through.

Ray and Gladys Helmuth's 17-year-old daughter, Lyndora, is in Barnes hospital in St. Louis waiting on a heart transplant. She is on total life support.

She has five sisters, one brother and one sister-in-law. One sister is her twin.

We really can't imagine the emotions they have to deal with, knowing that someone has to lose their so Lyndora can live.

And yet, that is what Jesus did for us. He bled and died on the cross so that all of us may have eternal life.

So I guess at this point, what we can do is pray for them, that God will give them strength, courage, wisdom, whatever it takes to know and do God's will. May they be able to say, "Thy will be done."

In closing, do not pray for easy lives; pray to be strong men. Do not pray for tasks equal to your powers; pray for power equal to your tasks.

Why don't we have a snack this week? Maybe we can sit around the fire ring some early Spring evening and enjoy it.

CHEDDAR PARTY MIX

1 1/2 cups coconut oil

2 cups cheddar-cheese powder

6 tablespoons Ranch powder

1 13-quart bowl full of snacks (like pretzels and chex) or whatever strikes your fancy

Blend coconut oil and cheddar-cheese and Ranch powder. Pour over snacks, mixing well. Bake at 300 degrees for one hour, stirring every 10 to 15 minutes.