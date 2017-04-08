In the Garden: Put your soil to the test

Photo by: University of Illinois Extension Organic matter is an important part of soil composition.

By KELLY ALLSUP

You do not need a soil test to tell you organic matter is good for your garden. Perhaps the biggest landscape mistake is not addressing the health of the soil. All the soil tests that I have read in the past five years of being an educator found around 1 to 2 percent organic matter.

Experts would prefer this number be at 10 percent. Adding organic matter in the form of compost can prevent nutrients from leaching, improve soil texture for root growth and prevent some diseases in the landscape.

One must think of gardening beyond the plants, as you are also growing the soil profile. The soil is teeming with bacteria, fungus and mychoorizae (plant root fungi), and it needs organic matter to feed on.

In nature, organic matter is added to the soil through fallen leaves, dead plants and animal droppings. This process allows plants' nutrients to make food and a happy home for the roots.

Adding compost each year can be very beneficial for an amazing garden of flowers and vegetables. Here is the rundown of some composts for the garden:

Mushroom compost is mycelium (vegetative white hyphae of mushrooms) and their food. Their food can be made up of wheat, straw, peat moss, chicken manure and more. According to Oregon State University, mushroom compost should be used as a side dressing to perennials, trees and shrubs, but is not as beneficial to a garden bed of germinating seeds. The soluble salts are too concentrated for germinating seeds and young plants and may kill or stunt growth.

The homeowner's backyard compost, also known as gardener's gold, can be made up of yard trimmings, food wastes, straw and leaves. The composter has full control over what is used to make the compost. However, homeowners can also get compost from the city that is made up of lawn trimmings, fall leaves and city garden refuse.

Composted poultry manure is active, slow-release fertilizer. Composted poultry has high salt content, but if incorporated into the soil, 6 to 10 inches can be used on seedlings and new plants. The general rule of thumb is that if more than 50 percent bedding is included, apply 1.5 inches; if less than 50 percent, apply a half of an inch to the garden space.

I do have to be a plant nerd and say you should still get a soil test to know the pH of your soil. However, this endeavor is best addressed during the fall. During the spring, you can take actions to adjust the pH of your soil, such as adding compost. The example below is one process a person could take once they found out the pH of their soil.

Soil test and recommendations example:

pH 7.4 (6.4-7.0) elevated

phosphorus (P) 853 (35-45) elevated

potassium (K) 814 (350-450) elevated

Your soil pH is rather elevated and would benefit from reduction. Alkaline soil can be corrected by applying sulfur at the rate of 20 to 25 pounds per 1,000 square feet. Individual applications of sulfur should not exceed 5 pounds over 1,000 square feet.

The best time for applications is in the spring, preferably immediately prior to a rain event. You may need two to four applications over a period of two to four years to achieve the desired results.

The pH level in the soil should be monitored on an annual basis once a pH-adjustment program with sulfur is initiated. Do not add any limiting agents.

Your phosphorus and potassium are greater than the desired value for proper plant growth. There is not a good way to reduce these elements; however, with the reduction of soil pH, the plants will naturally utilize these elements.

Kelly Allsup is a horticulture educator with the University of Illinois Extension serving Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties. Stay tuned to more garden and yard updates with her "Flowers, Fruits and Frass" blog at web.extension.illinois.edu/lmw/.