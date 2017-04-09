Alice B. McGinty: Celebrating National Poetry Month

In celebration of National Poetry Month, April's picture book selections will feature poetry.

Spring rains have ushered in a beautiful, lyrical poem in the form of a picture book called "Watersong" (2017, Simon and Schuster Books, written by Tim McCanna, illustrated by Richard Smythe, ages 2-6).

Lively, innocent collage and watercolor illustrations show an initial spread of a fox looking over a pond, with the simple text beginning, "Drip drop, plip plop," as the rain begins. Beautifully crafted onomatopoeia combined with a variety of visual viewpoints show the fox moving through the forest while the rain continues, "Twinkle sprinkle splatter splutter."

Accumulating into a stream, and then, "POP! Gush! Rush! Splash! Crash!" hitting a waterfall, the tension builds with the storm, and the fox's adventures continue.

Finally, the storm subsides with a "Whoosh sigh, whoosh sigh," and fox looks around as the rain brings spring: "Sprout, bloom, grow."

Like with any good spring rain, a rainbow appears, and fox reunites with its family, "sparkle glitter glow." This is a beautiful read-aloud, celebrating poetry and the coming of spring.

"Daniel Finds A Poem" (2016, Nancy Paulsen Books/Penguin Random House, written and illustrated by Micha Archer, ages 3-7) is a lovely celebration of nature and poetry as well.

The book begins on Monday morning, when Daniel sees a new sign at the park, reading "Poetry in the Park, Sunday at 6 O'Clock."

Daniel asks himself, "What is poetry?" and may not be expecting an answer, but he looks up in surprise when he hears Spider say, "To me, poetry is when morning dew glistens." Bright, bold colors in the collage and oil paint illustrations adorn Spider's web. A close-up of Daniel's face through the web shows his awe.

Tuesday follows, as Daniel plays in the park again. This time, he climbs the oak tree to ask Squirrel what he thinks poetry is. "Poetry is when crisp leaves crunch," Squirrel tells him, as they both run through the leaves.

On Wednesday, Chipmunk gives his answer, "a home with many windows in an old stone wall."

On Thursday, Frog gives his response, "a cool pool to dive into."

On Friday, Turtle gives his thoughts, "sun-warmed sand."

Daniel spends Saturday with Cricket, and as the shadows grow long and Cricket fills the air with music, Daniel asks, "Is this poetry to you, Cricket?"

"Singing at twilight when the day is done? Indeed it is, Daniel," Cricket responds.

Later, Owl adds before she flies off into the night, "Poetry is bright stars in the branches, moonlight on the grass and silent wings to take me wherever I go."

When Sunday dawns and Daniel remembers Poetry in the Park, he is ready with his own poem. As he recites a combination of all that he's heard throughout the week, we see the silhouettes of his animal friends listening along with the audience. The story ends as Daniel stops on his way home to watch the sunset reflecting in a pond. "That looks like poetry to me," he responds. Dragonfly agrees.

With beautiful, expressive compositions on every page, this book glows with wonder, helping the child feel at one with poetry and nature.

Alice B. McGinty (alicebmcginty.com) is the award-winning author of more than 40 books for children and was recently named the recipient of the 2017 Illinois Reading Council's Prairie State Award for Excellence in Writing for Children. Each summer, McGinty runs a writing camp for teens called Words on Fire.