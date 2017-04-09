C-U haiku, April 9, 2017

By JIM O'BRIEN, ANN HART and WILL REGER

Poems and Art and Songs

Roil the shores of Boneyard Creek

Spring comes to C-U

—Ann Hart, Mahomet

