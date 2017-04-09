Don Follis: Praying to the one who will never abandon us

In "A Long Way Home — A Boy's Incredible Journey from India to Australia and Back Again," (Penguin Books, 2013), Saroo Brierley tells the story of how he got separated from his older brother Guddu in a train station in western India when he was just 5.

The two brothers were begging for food and money for their poverty-stricken family. When his older brother didn't show up, young Saroo boarded a train, not knowing it would take him on a 1,000-mile trek across India, landing him in Calcutta, where he survived on the streets before finally being picked up and put in an orphanage. Saroo had no identification and wasn't even sure of his name. Within months this 5-year-old was adopted by an Australian couple, where he was then reared and where, now in his mid-30s, he still lives.

Turns out, Brierley retained a few memories of landmarks from his home village. Growing up, he often wondered about his birth mom and the home where he lived. With the Advent of Google Earth, Brierley got chance. In 2009, Brierley started meticulously tracing hundreds of train routes across India. One day he saw a landmark he thought he recognized. He felt it had to be near the train station in the village where he was born.

In February 2012, Brierley traveled to India looking for his birthplace and wondering if his biological mother was still alive. He not only found his hometown, he was reunited with his birth mother.

Last fall at the Toronto International Film Festival, "Lion" premiered. The film is based on Brierley's memoir. Since viewing it in late January at the Art Theater in Champaign, one scene often returns to my mind. It is the moment at the train station when 5-year-old Saroo realizes his older brother Guddu is not returning for him.

Calling into the night at an empty train station, the helpless child yells out his brother's name, "Guddu. Guddu. Guddu." Only when Saroo was reunited with his birth mother in 2012 did he realize that his brother Guddu was hit and killed by a train the very day the two boys got separated back in 1986.

During Lent, some believers spend time pondering abandonment, especially as they reflect on the words of Jesus spoke from the cross. "My God, My God, why have you forsaken me?"

Jesus' cry is a direct quotation from the first line of Psalm 22. Growing up, this is one of the Messianic psalms Jesus likely had heard read in the synagogue many times. His scream, one of the deepest mysteries of the faith, causes me to wonder, "Did Jesus know the answer to his why question?" "In what way did God the Father abandon Jesus on the cross?" "How can God forsake God?"

Fuller Theological Seminary scholar Mark Roberts says, "What we do know is that by dying, Jesus bore the penalty for our sin. As Paul puts it in 2 Corinthians 5:21: 'God made him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.' Jesus did not become a sinner. Rather, the sinless one took upon himself the judgment for our sin. To put it simply, Jesus entered hell so that we might enter heaven."

We can try to distinguish between a person believing God is absent and feeling God is absent. Not feeling God's presence is common in the spiritual life. How often have I felt that my most fervent prayers were bouncing off the ceiling?

If Jesus did feel deserted, we can understand why. Judas, one of his 12 disciples, had betrayed him. Nearly all the other disciples fled when Jesus was arrested. A series of late-night inquests with Jewish and Roman officials left Jesus exhausted. Jesus was brutalized by Roman guards and marched through the streets of Jerusalem under the weight of his own cross.

Is it any wonder that the one who had abandoned himself to His Father's will in the Garden of Gethsemane just the night before, now wonders from the cross: "Where are you?"

This was the very question asked by the famed Mother Teresa. In Father Brian Kolodiejchuk's "Come to the Light — the private writings of the Saint of Calcutta," (Doubleday, 2007), Mother Teresa's journals and letters were published for all to see. Some were shocked to read her words of feeling deeply abandoned by God, as she carried on her ministry of caring for the poor and dying of Calcutta.

Still, Mother Teresa continued with her ministry based on a radical act of faithfulness to a relationship she still believed in — even though in her dark night of the soul she did not sense God's presence. This leads Father James Martin to believe Jesus understands our spiritual suffering in our feelings of abandonment. He experienced everything we do, except sin.

As Holy Week begins, we can remind ourselves that no matter how abandoned we feel, we can be comforted by "a man of sorrows and acquainted with grief." As we consider his sacrifice for us, we remember that no matter how abandoned we feel, God has not abandoned us. By faith, then, we lift our feeble prayers to the one who understands us fully and from whom nothing in all creation can ever separate us.

Don Follis has pastored in Champaign-Urbana for 35 years. He directs retreats and coaches leaders via blog.pastortopastorinitiatives.com. Contact him at donscolumn@gmail.com, and you can follow him on Twitter at @donfollis.