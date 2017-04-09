Video: Getting Personal: John Wilkin » more Videographer: Heather Coit John Wilkin is the UI Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.

Each week, we offer a Q&A with a local personality. Today, 60-year-old Champaign resident John Wilkin, a librarian and the interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Illinois, chats with The News-Gazette's Melissa Merli.

What interests you the most right now?

Like many of us these days, I'm obsessed by the cultural schisms that have grown during and after the recent presidential election. I'm disheartened by the backlash against gains in inclusivity, addressing income inequality and defense of the environment, but I'm optimistic about the long-term prospects for change.

Barack Obama has been criticized for misunderstanding the sentiment, popularized by Martin Luther King Jr., that "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice," but I have to admit to sharing Obama's optimism and his sense that we have a personal responsibility in trying to bend that arc toward justice.

Tell us something few people know about you.

Oh, gosh. I'm 60 years old, and there's a lot of my past that people don't know about me. For example, visiting my daughter in England recently, I took a walk down memory lane visiting the East London neighborhood where I spent most of a year as a squatter. I suspect many of my colleagues would not recognize the John Wilkin from 40 years ago.

Now that you are the interim vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost, do you have much time for your research work in library and information science? What kind of research and work were you doing?

I don't have much time for my research, but I am wrapping up a project with colleagues that should result in an article on book publishing and copyright in an interesting modern period in U.S. publishing. I previously published an article showing that most characterizations about the size of the public domain for the period from 1923-1963 is dramatically overstated. The new work will address a number of questions that the first article raised.

You said earlier that you would not be a candidate for the provost position on a permanent basis. Why not? Do you still feel that way?

I'm honored to be able to help the university transition through this period until we have a permanent provost, and I'm thrilled to be able to work closely with Chancellor Bob Jones on his priorities, but I'm still looking forward to being back in the library. Our library is one of the greatest in the world, and that's where my heart is.

Tell us about your work as executive director of HathiTrust at the University of Michigan and why you left that position for Illinois.

HathiTrust represents a dramatic transformation in the way that research libraries build and curate digital collections. Its collection is now over 15 million volumes large and represents one of the largest research library collections in the world.

When I was the executive director of HathiTrust, I guided the organization through its inception and through major technological and legal challenges. By 2013, HathiTrust was ready for its next chapter, which allowed me to move on. Illinois is such a remarkable institution, and the library is so great; the move was natural.

How long did you work as a high school English teacher in Virginia? What did you like and dislike about that job?

After short teaching stints in California, Kentucky and Ohio, I taught 9-12 grades for a year in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley. I loved teaching high school, but the experience helped me clarify my interest in supporting research and the communication of scholarship.

Are you interested in writing fiction or poetry yourself?

If I had any talent writing fiction or poetry, I'd be very interested. I don't have a lick of ability in these areas.

Tell us about the LITA/Library Hi Tech award for Outstanding Communication in Library and Information Technology that you received in 2011.

I was honored to receive the LITA/Library Hi Tech award for Outstanding Communication in Library and Information Technology. My career has been devoted to using technology to support the preservation of and access to library collections. I played major roles in the seminal "Making of America" project, putting the Middle English Dictionary online, and in the partnership between Google and research libraries. With regard to "communication," I hope that I've helped my profession understand the opportunities and challenges, as well as the importance of this work.

Your son, Nick Bonn, had a sizeable role in the movie "Consumed" that was shot here in Champaign County. Does he remain interested in acting?

Nick had a blast playing Garrett in "Consumed," and I'm sure he'd jump at the chance for another role in a movie, but he's happy living the life of a typical 11-year-old boy. There's lots of baseball, track and cross-country, and classical guitar, as well as school.

When I first met you, you wore a bow tie. Is that sort of a signature piece of wardrobe for you?

I probably wear a tie most days at work, and a bow tie is the most comfortable for me. It's harder to catch a bow tie in the paper shredder.

What time do you typically get up? What do you do the first hour of the morning?

I get up at 5:30, turn on the espresso machine, feed the pets and help the rest of the household get in the groove. Mornings include Nick's classical guitar practice and, if I'm lucky, an occasional run.

What do you consider your greatest achievement or accomplishment?

While I didn't do it alone, my vision and work played a major part in the successful launch of HathiTrust. There's so much promise in that enterprise. It can make a big difference, for example, in access for persons with print disabilities and reshaping the work of libraries in understanding and tending to "the collective collection."

What do you regard as your most treasured possession?

My wife, Maria, and I built a house on Orcas Island in the San Juan islands. It's a very special place.

Do you have a guilty pleasure and what is it?

Probably cooking and eating elaborate meals, accompanied by drinking great old-world wines. Also binge-watching, if you can call my erratic commitment to programs "binging." Right now we're watching "Peaky Blinders," and I'm getting a few management pointers from Tommy Shelby and his crew.

What book are you reading now? What is your favorite book ever?

I'm starting issue No. 138 of Granta, a quarterly devoted to new writing — a periodical I've read since Volume No. 1. This issue is called "Journeys" and includes travel writing of the sort written by Bruce Chatwin. My favorite book ever was probably Thomas Kuhn's "Structure of Scientific Revolutions."

Where on Earth are you dying to go? Why?

I just returned from England and Scotland, visiting my daughter, and, honestly, I'm very happy to be home.

Tell me about your favorite pet.

Please don't tell Izzie, our border-collie mix, but my favorite pet is our last dog, Zack, a shepherd-husky mix. His roaming escapades were a pain, but he had a big soul.

What's your favorite sports team?

A lot of years in southeastern Michigan has made me a pretty devoted Detroit Tigers fan. But, of course, like everyone else around here, I was caught up by Cubs fever last October.

What would you order for your last meal?

Cassoulet.

If you could be reincarnated after you die, what would you like to come back as?

A raptor. I love seeing them soaring over the landscape on Orcas Island.

Who are your favorite musicians and why?

I have so many favorites, but I'm blown away by Miles Davis and have a great soft spot for Jonathan Richman.

What's the happiest memory of your life?

Most certainly marrying Maria Bonn.

If you could host a dinner party with any three living people in the world, whom would you invite? What would you serve?

That's tough. I'm shy and awkward with people I don't know, so I'm afraid having this opportunity would be more of a burden than a gift. On the other hand, it would be a real pleasure serving my wife, Maria, and my kids, Naomi and Nick, my homemade pizzas.

What personality trait do you most hate in other people? Most hate in yourself?

Intolerance and inflexibility.

What's your best piece of advice?

Arthur Ashe advised that you "Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can." I find that particular piece of advice works for most situations in life.

What was your first job and how much did you make an hour?

I made the minimum wage — $1.60 an hour — in a fast-food restaurant in Louisville, Ky.

What was a pivotal decision in your career and how did you arrive at that decision?

There are many, but I suppose my decision to leave high school teaching for librarianship was the most significant. I came to the end of the school year and realized it was time to take that next step.

Do you have any regrets in your life? What are they?

I don't have regrets, per se. There are countless things I wish I hadn't done, or had done better, but I believe it's important to learn from those experiences and move forward. If this constitutes regret, I'm afraid there's not enough space in the paper for the list.

How do you handle a stressful situation?

I blow off a lot of steam and find a relaxing space when I run.