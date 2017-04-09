Letter from Birdland: Spontaneous singing runs in family

"Rainy-day boots. Doot doo doo doot dum. Rainy-day boots."

"Are you singing about your boots?" Michael pours himself a mug of coffee. I scat a few bars, which probably sounds much better in your imagination, dear reader, than it did in my kitchen. My husband gives a little laugh. He is used to my outbursts by now.

But in truth, I love a rainy day. I love the woolen, gray sky stretching from east to west and north to south over Birdland. I love the sprinkle of chilly damp in my face. I love the chance to don my new raincoat that matches the clouds. I even love biking through the puddles (now that I'm wearing my boots), raising my feet to avoid the splash and hearing the rain tick on my helmet. I love the greening of the grass and the way the humidity creeps into my hair to frizz it up.

Making up little songs runs in my family, and now, as I ride to work, I am thinking about my brother, who was the master of melody and clever rhymes when we were growing up.

We had a nice visit on Monday, when I went to Springfield to see an art show. It was a drowsy drive, under heavy skies, like today. I would have liked to curl up and nap, but since there was nobody to drive me, I had to stay awake.

I perked up once I got there. I picked him up and we drove to the medical school where the artwork was.

He had several collages, each with a different focus: Yoda and gnomes gather in one, hummingbirds hover, big cats stalk — a lot of action.

Some of his drawings had a celestial theme: a magenta spaceship hovers in a black sky, a beam of light focused below — or is it the Assembly Hall (State Farm Center) on the night of a concert, light spilling out of its beveled windows?

A big-sky cityscape reminiscent of Van Gogh's "Starry Night" is spread across another page in bold blues and yellows.

But my favorite is a winter tree, snow stark against the black trunk and gnarled limbs, the roots curling into the earth. Pods of light, or maybe snowflakes float in a deep blue background. There is something very active about that tree, as if its leafless branches are beckoning.

After the art show, we went shopping. I told him he is lucky to live right downtown in Springfield, and he took me to his favorite arty shops.

We bought a little quilted fabric piece to hang over his bed. It was a rectangular cloth and modeled after Tibetan prayer flags, meant to exude peace. In fact, this one had "Peace" stitched into it in simple, white thread. The cloth was intricately patterned in white and indigo, like a blue willow plate.

At another shop, we bought a little statuette of an elephant for his dresser.

Next, he took me to his favorite coffee shop, where everyone knows him. Sometimes they slip him extra pastries with his chai. We sat and talked about plans for travel. I sang him my new song. Not the boot song, another one where some kids want to hitch a ride on a starship. I guess it was his flying saucer that made me think of it.

It was a nice visit, and as I ride through the rain, I am already thinking about the next time I will drive over to Springfield, maybe with my sister. Together we will help him redecorate his apartment, make it cozy, maybe with some of the photographs he admired in the art shop, maybe with a plant or two. We'll rearrange the furniture and maybe make some soup in his crockpot while we try to remember songs from our childhood.

"Rainy-day boots. Doot doo doo doot dum. Rainy-day boots."

Sing in beauty; exude peace; blessed be.

Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath. She is interested in arts and crafts and how they enrich our lives. You can read more about Birdland and see photos at http://www.letterfrombirdland.blogspot.com. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of this newspaper.