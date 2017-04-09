Library events, April 9-15, 2017

CHAMPAIGN PUBLIC LIBRARY

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

From 2 to 5:30 p.m. today at the main library, Human Library Champaign-Urbana offers a chance to break down barriers and chat with a community member about an aspect of their identity.

At 4 p.m. Monday at the Douglass Branch, school-age kids and their families can attend Intro to Circus Arts, a workshop taught by local ringmaster Joe Reichlin.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday at the main library, Miranda Kemp from Tech Nest will introduce AARP's new lab, set up in partnership with the University of Illinois Research Park. The presentation is part of Tuesdays at Ten, a series introducing technology and other innovations developed in Champaign-Urbana.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday at the main library, spend an evening with Caldecott Honor-winning illustrator and author Peter McCarty of "Hondo & Fabian" fame as part of the Great Authors at the Library Series. A book signing will follow, and copies of his books will be available for purchase.

At 11 a.m. Saturday at the main library, join scientists from the Physics Van as they put on a show for school-age kids.

At 3 p.m. Saturday at the main library, CUDO Plays experts from the Champaign-Urbana Design Organization will lead kids and their families through each step of designing a board game from scratch.

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

URBANA FREE LIBRARY

210 W. Green St.

At 2 p.m. today in Lewis Auditorium, attend a free recital with the Urbana Pops Orchestra. This performance will feature Robin Keaton on viola and students from the Community Center for the Arts.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday and at 10:45 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday in Lewis Auditorium, children 5 and under and their families can attend a spring celebration with Ms. Teresa during Wee Sing Music.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, children and their families can look forward to Earth Day and get crafty while helping the environment during Earth Day Recycled Crafts.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.

DANVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

319 N. Vermilion St.

At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the children's program room, youths 5 to 11 will make a cinnamon apple treat at Kidz Snack Club. Kids under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday in the first-floor meeting room, youths 12 to 18 can attend Sweet Escape, featuring a writing activity and breakfast-themed snacks.

At 3 p.m. Thursday in the second-floor meeting room, attend the Page Turners Book Club. Participants will discuss "The Ocean at the End of the Lane" by Neil Gaiman.

At 4 p.m. Thursday in the children's program room, youths 5 to 11 can attend the Wonder Garden Club to learn about and taste microgreens.Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the children's program room, kids 5 to 11 can attend the Builders Club to have fun with Legos. Children under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.