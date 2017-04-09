The Reluctant Townie: Flight of the Bloviator: Time to buckle up

The jetliner was on a long flight across the ocean, and the pilot had been made to jump from the plane halfway through. This was not an unexpected development; in fact, the airline required pilots to rotate on a strict schedule.

The passengers were charged with selecting the replacement pilot, and under normal circumstances, it was a mundane task. The average person didn't know much about what went into piloting their flight, and of those who did, only some could be bothered to look up from their glowing rectangles of instant gratification long enough to take part in the process.

But this particular evening, the pilot-replacement selection had gone another way.

Shortly before the candidates were set to sell themselves in front of the coach section, just as the stewards were preparing the drink and snack cart for distribution, a passenger emerged from behind the heavy curtain separating the coach passengers from first-class flyers.

"Ladies and gentlemen of the plane," said the first-class passenger. "That last pilot was a total disaster. Have you ever seen a worse pilot in your entire life? I don't even think he was a real pilot; I heard he was a terrorist."

A few passengers murmured in agreement.

"None of these losers over here have what it takes to fly this plane," said the first-class passenger, motioning to the replacement candidates who had lined up for their otherwise boring pageant of qualifications. "Only I possess the know-how to get us where we need to go."

"Do you have any experience piloting a commercial airliner," asked a skeptical coach passenger.

"None whatsoever," said the first-class passenger. "That's what makes me better than the rest of these failing losers."

The prospective pilots looked at each other incredulously.

"Can you believe this guy?" one of them said, offering an unconvincing chuckle.

But as the pilot-selection process wore on, the passenger from first class continued his verbal assault and strategic disruption, speaking over the pilots. More of the coach passengers had begun to take notice, unplugging their headphones and looking up from their glowing rectangles. The passenger from first class was bizarre and entertaining; people found themselves compelled to see what outlandish thing he would say next.

When it came time to vote, the passengers awarded the job to the first-class passenger. It was a contentious vote that split the cabin literally down the middle, as passengers showed their support by moving from one side of the aisle to the other, leaving their original seats and, in some cases, their traveling companions.

What had fueled the first-class passenger's supporters, ultimately, was his "outsider appeal," and his plan to refund passengers part of their airfare upon arrival at the destination.

"First thing is first, I'm going to get rid of this thing," said the first-class passenger, confiscating the drink and snack cart from the stewards. "These snacks drive up the price of your ticket; it is unfair for you to have to pay for them."

The first-class passenger pulled out a can of soda, popped the tab and drank it in front of everyone. Then, after a dramatic pause, he looked at his supporters.

"Do YOU want to be paying for THEIR snacks?" the first-class passenger asked, jerking his thumb toward the opposing side of the aisle.

This caused multiple disagreements to break out among passengers across the aisle divide. The disagreements grew into general chaos.

"As for my second order of business, every single crew member is fired immediately. You have three minutes to exit the plane, or you will be tossed out by security."

His supporters cheered.

"But who will replace the crew?" asked one of his opponents.

"First class is loaded with titans of industry," said the first-class passenger. "I'm sure we can figure out how to operate a stupid jumbo jet."

The first-class passenger disappeared, pushing the snack and drink cart through the heavy curtain. A few moments later, the muffled sounds of popping champagne corks and laughter could be heard emanating from beyond.

But few could hear the laughter over the angry cacophony of vitriol drowning the coach cabin. Crew members lined up and strapped on their parachutes. Then, looking wearily over their shoulders at the coach passengers, they solemnly jumped out of the jetliner one by one.

It wasn't long after that the plane lurched suddenly to the side, and the cabin lights went out. Passengers from both sides of the aisle flew out of their seats, crashing into each other.

The cockpit mic crackled over the cabin speakers:

"Oops," said the voice of the first-class passenger. "Was just trying to turn down the oxygen — that stuff it outrageously expensive, like you wouldn't believe; coach passengers can easily survive with less of it!"

An acrid-smelling smoke began to seep through the air vents above the seats.

"Anyway, I accidentally bumped the steering whatchamacallit, and spilled my drink all over these blinking buttons," said the first-class passenger. "It's just a mess in here. I inherited a real mess. That last pilot was a total incompetent!"

The mike cut out. The plane spun in darkness.

