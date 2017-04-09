For the retirees, April 9-15, 2017

For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Graves, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 48 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, phone 359-6500.

RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.

For information about activities or services at CRIS Senior Services, Danville, call 443-2999.

Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 328-3313; and First Call for Help, 893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

New home for senior center. As of May 1, the Stevick Senior Center and office of Family Service RSVP will be located in The News-Gazette building, 15 E. Main St., C. There is parking on the east side of the building or on the street. Come visit us for fun activities or to sign up to be an RSVP volunteer. The phone number will be the same at 359-6500.

Free activities. Stevick Senior Center, 48 E. Main St., C. Gentlemen's coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday. Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday. Euchre games, noon Tuesday. Adult coloring, second and fourth Wednesday. Iris folding, 10 a.m. third Thursday. Bingo, 1 p.m. on the third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize. Call 359-6500 for more information.

Tuesdays at Ten. 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, April 11-May 30, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Ever wonder what kinds of high-tech innovations are being developed right here in Champaign-Urbana? Find out at the library, with time for coffee, socializing and learning something new. No registration, no fees. Call 403-2070.

Rules of the Road. 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hays Center, 1311 W. Church St., C, 819-3961; 9:30 a.m. Thursday, LifeSpan Center, 11021 E. County Road 800 N., Charleston, 639-5150.Class to assist participants preparing to renew their driver's license. No registration or fee.

Wesley Evening Food Pantry. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday, Wesley Student Center and United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., U; parking entrance on Matthews, south of Green. Door on Goodwin south of Green. Weekly food distribution for households below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Information at wesleypantry.org or call 344-1120.

Knitting Drop-in Days. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, Phillips Recreation Center, James Room, 505 W. Stoughton St., U. Open to all knitters who want to gather together. Free. Call the Urbana Park District at 367-1544 for more information.

50 Plus! Program. Looking for fun things to do? How about joining the Champaign Park District program. Douglass Annex and Hays Recreation Center host programs and events from card playing, trivia, bingo, potluck to low-impact cardio exercise. Call Darius at 819-3961 for more information.

Craft Workshop. 9 a.m. April 19, CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, Danville. Presented by Vermilion County Home and Community Education Unit of the University of Illinois Extension of Vermilion County. Carol Davis will lead the workshop. Participants will make a decorative pendant. Those participating should bring an old key and some broken jewelry pieces. If you do not have these items, extra supplies will be available. Free. To register, call 443-2999 by April 18.

2017 Senior Spelling Bee. 10 a.m. to noon April 22, St. Joseph Township-Swearingen Memorial Library, 201 N. Third, St. Joseph. Sponsored by Association of Illinois Senior Centers and Illinois Department on Aging. This free, friendly competition is open to all who are age 50 and older. There are three levels of competition: local, regional and final. Final competition is Aug. 14 at the Illinois State Fair on Senior Day. Email stjosephtownshiplibrary@gmail.com or call 469-2159.

Elder Abuse and Neglect. Anyone who suspect that an older person is being abused in any way is asked to contact a designated Elder Abuse provider (in this area, Family Service at 352-5100) or Adult Protective Services Hotline, 866-800-1409 or TTY, 888-206-1327. For general information about programs to assist older adults in Illinois and their caregivers, call the Illinois Department on Aging Senior Helpline, 1-800-252-8966, or for TTY (hearing impaired use only), 1-888-206-1327. Calls are kept confidential. If you suspect abuse in a nursing home, phone Department of Public Health, 1-800-252-4343.

HOT LUNCH PROGRAM

Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney, Mahomet (home delivered only) and Homer.

The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.

Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Thursday.

Monday: Salisbury beef patty, mashed potatoes, buttered baby carrots, dinner roll, pears, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).

Tuesday: Chicken salad, hearty vegetable bean soup, applesauce, orange juice, crackers, cake.

Wednesday: Spaghetti pie, lettuce salad with spring greens and dressing packet, corn, bread stick, hot buttered apples with cinnamon.

Thursday: Focaccia crusted chicken, creamed peas and potatoes, broccoli, dinner roll, melon salad.

Friday: Closed for Good Friday holiday.

TRANSPORTATION

Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 352-5100.

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 384-8188 for more information.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call RSVP at 359-6500.

Meals on Wheels. Family Service of Champaign County is in need of volunteers to deliver meals to seniors' homes using your own vehicle. Work a minimum of one shift per month; Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

"Circle of Friends" Adult Day Care. Sewing class instructor need to teach a class of seniors how to sew. All supplies and equipment are provided by the day care center.

Daily Bread. Soup kitchen is open from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Kitchen workers/servers: Flexible volunteer shifts available starting from 8 a.m. and until 3 p.m.