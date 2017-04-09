Rich Warren: Instruction manual now thing of past

The first IBM PC came with two thick three-ring binders of instructions, plus a third manual for the Basic computer language. Today, if you're lucky, you receive a sheet of paper with directions on how to access the manual online. That saves trees and shelf space but makes it more difficult to find needed information, especially if the problem concerns networking and internet access.

Some manufacturers fail to offer online manuals. Third parties post documentation for many products that lack official documentation.

Community is the beauty of the internet. Using your favorite search engine, type in a question with the model name and number of your product. You will be amazed at the number of people who have faced similar issues, with the solutions for those issues. If you don't score the first time, rephrase your question.

My ZTE smartphone arrived without documentation, and the online documentation from a third party only modestly illuminated the phone's features and how to access them.

Middle of the night tests of the emergency alert system drove me crazy. All cell phones receive various alerts, from amber alerts for missing people, weather alerts and various other life-threatening situations. There's also a presidential alert that supposedly cannot be disabled.

While I discovered how to turn off these alerts, there was no provision for disabling the test alerts (which resembled the kind you hear on the radio) in the middle of the night.

My internet search engine led to discovery that my phone has a hidden developer mode unlocked by finding the on-screen serial number (quite a search in itself) and then tapping on that seven times. It sounds a bit like a spy movie. This opened up an entirely new menu, including a screen that allowed me to silence those emergency test alerts.

Before you rush off to hack your smartphone, be very careful. Entering these hidden modes may void your warranty and can possibly damage the phone.

If you feel uncomfortable with ever-changing technology, buy your phone from a local retailer/provider willing to walk you through the phone's operation every step of the way and where you can return for further advice.

Apple iPhone users can rely on the Genius Bar of the Apple stores in major cities. If that is not an option, your children, grandchildren or your neighbors' kids might be able to provide guidance. Odds are someone on your block probably can help.

On the cheerier side of smartphones, we received this feedback from a reader:

"Thanks for all of your encouragement! I did buy the iPhone 5s at Target for $160 and signed up for Consumer Cellular service for $40 for unlimited minutes and 500 MB data. Sounded OK to me. I think the woman at Target sales has a contract with Consumer Cellular also. She spent an hour with me setting it all up and switching me from Sprint. (She said she took one look at me and knew that I would want the 5s. So, I really appreciate all of your information and taking the time to help me take this big step. By the way, I took out four books from the Urbana Free Library on "Dummies for IPhone 5." So I am making progress."

Recently, we discussed how your electronics might be spying on you. Relax. Even in your wildest paranoia, the chances of the government spying on you remain remote. The FBI is welcome to snoop on my computer and smartphone anytime it desires, since it would bore them to tears. However, legitimate companies and cyber-criminals are a different story.

Companies love collecting data on you for targeting advertising to sell you things. Criminals love collecting info for looting your bank account and credit cards. We'll go into detail about how to maintain your privacy and security in a future week. Meanwhile, rest assured that your microwave oven is not spying on you.

Rich Warren, who lives in the Champaign area, is a longtime reviewer of consumer electronics. He can be emailed at hifiguy@mchsi.com.