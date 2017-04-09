Travel/China: Tourists flock to wonder of world

Photo by: Vivienne Mackie Tourists pack the Great Wall of China, which snakes up and down the hills. Image

By VIVIENNE MACKIE

This great engineering marvel, constructed to keep out the hordes, those wild Mongols from the steppes in the north, is now being invaded again, but this time by peace-loving hordes.

The Great Wall of China, a wonder of the world (whether visible from space or not), is a magnet for visitors to Beijing. The new wave of invaders is generally friendly, and a spirit of camaraderie prevails as they jostle along, shuffle up the steep steps and perspire profusely in the humid heat.

Virtually everyone who comes to China wants to visit the Great Wall, although the role of this historical structure has changed — uniting people briefly, instead of trying to separate them.

The Great Wall winds across the country's northern periphery for more than 4,350 miles (longer than the width of the U.S.), spiraling over green mountains, rugged peaks and desert plains.

Kingdoms of the Warring States Period (5th century B.C.) built the first sections of the wall, but the first emperor of the Qin Dynasty (of Xian fame) linked the sections together to create the Great Wall in 221 B.C.

For thousands of years, the wall protected China from barbarians. The skeleton of the wall is more than 2,000 years old, but much of what you see today dates from the late Song Dynasty and Ming Dynasty, when the emperors, threatened by Mongol invasion, mobilized to extend and fortify it.

The most famous "barbarians" were Genghis Khan, who stormed Eurasia in the early 1200s, and his grandson Kublai Khan, who defeated the Song in 1279.

One Saturday in July, we joined the throngs on a visit to the Badaling section of the wall. The Chinese government has opened three sections of the wall to tourists, all easily accessible from Beijing, but Badaling is the closest and apparently the one most closely restored to its original condition: Every tower and turret stands as it did when the Mongols overran the country 700 years ago. But, because of this, it is also the most crowded section.

Our first view of the wall had been from the air — a concrete snake coiling up and down the mountains. We surmised that, if visible from the plane, then it must be huge, but just how monumental was a surprise.

Also surprising was the size of the crowds. We had been prepared by the university students who accompanied us — "it's summer season, it's school holidays, it's a Saturday" — but still, we were taken aback at the sheer numbers. Tour bus after tour bus rolled in, car after car, van after van, creating an impenetrable traffic jam. (Luckily, we arrived very early, before 9 a.m., at which time the traffic was still moving). A sea of people poured out of vehicles and flowed into the site, past well-stocked food stalls and souvenir shops.

Various stairways lead to the entrance gate, then more stairs up to the actual wall.

From the initial entry point, the wall rises steeply both sides, so you can see it marching up left and right. All I could register at first was the seething mass of people that pulsed up and down, like a small army. After a few minutes, I was able to shift my focus off the people and notice what was holding this modern army of tourists.

It's a very wide structure, like a walled road in the hills, following the contours and ridges, some of the ups and downs very steep, with steps or a ramp. At intervals there are open lookout posts or closed guard towers, now the preserve of very persistent souvenir hawkers. Some are so dogged that they follow, trying to get you to look at their wares.

I huffed and puffed up the steep parts, wondering how those soldiers marched along here with heavy artillery. The marvel and sheer scale of the construction began to impact us more than the number and noise of the visitors.

We wondered how those early builders hauled all those huge stones up the mountains and then erected this structure that has stood for so many centuries. Obviously, (forced) labor was cheap and plentiful but, still, somebody had to do the work (with limited tools and equipment).

Can you find a little peace and a contemplative moment, to really appreciate this wonder? Walk west to the end point of the renovated section open to the public and be patient. The hawkers will eventually leave you, and the crowds ebb and flow — most people don't bother to go all this way. In the quiet moments in between, you can imagine you are alone and a guard is patrolling.

The hills march along in all directions, that day so misty that we could only see the closer ones, so misty that we all seemed to be floating, the horizon and other contours indefinite.

The creamy stones form a creamy-brown barrier that snakes along the green ridges. Looking out in the opposite direction from the parking lot and curio shops way below, we saw that the hills are still wild, still mostly without habitation, so this relic of civilization seems even more surprising.

We went down in the cable car (40 yuan one way), which wasn't heavily used at that time. As we hung suspended over the hill, it was really peaceful, all the hordes left behind and shut out.

Would I have missed the visit? Definitely not.

Should you go? Without a doubt. It's one of the world's wonders, so celebrate the durability of human creation.

Vivienne Mackie, a travel writer and English as a Second Language teacher, feels very privileged to have visited the Great Wall. Still on her bucket list are the Terracotta Warriors at Xian in China. View her blog at viviennemackie.wordpress.com.

Getting to the Great Wall

Official tourist buses leave daily for Badaling from the bus No. 1 station at Tianamen Square or from the Beijing Train Station at the 103 bus station.

Many hotels also arrange tours to the wall, often combined with a trip to the Ming Tombs. If you have a host in China, they are very likely to arrange a taxi with guide for the return trip.

Whichever way you go, try to get there early. It takes about two hours on the Badaling Highway (depending on traffic). It's a very good highway, and soon after leaving the outskirts of Beijing, it begins to climb into the hills giving you tantalizing glimpses of the wall.

The wall is open daily in the summer from 6:40 a.m. to 7 p.m.; in the winter, it's open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Entrance to the site costs 45 yuan. For students and seniors, it's 25 yuan. This includes admission to a small museum and a movie. We gave up trying to do this, as it was too crowded.

More information can be found at travelchinaguide.com/china_great_wall/scene/beijing/badaling.htm.