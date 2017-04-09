Well de— er, preserved

An endangered Paxton school, the oldest-known Amish house in the state and a candy store in Tuscola are among the winners of the 2017 PACA Heritage Awards, which recognize outstanding projects and individuals who have contributed to historic preservation efforts in East Central Illinois. Here’s a look, courtesy staff writer Paul Wood:

609 W. Delaware Ave., Urbana

Chris Knight (owner), Mike Hoch (project manager), Doug Taylor (general contractor), Jeff Poss (architect)

This contemporary modern house was designed by Jack Baker and built in 1979 for Gertrude Robinson. She never lived in the house; it became a rental. The house had been empty for several years, and extensive repairs were needed. A new truss the length of the house was installed and all of the south-facing sliding door/windows replaced. Most of the siding was refurbished or replaced where needed. In the interior, most of the drywall and the floors were replaced, and a dividing wall was removed.

501 N. Third St., St. Joseph

Joel and Laura Furrer moved a house built around 1910 located at 511 N. Main St. that was in the way of expansion of the St. Joseph School.

Amish Museum and Heritage Center

The oldest-known Amish house in the state was moved to the site for the project west of Chesterville. The house was moved by plow horses and then a diesel truck. The 1866 farmhouse and another that dates to 1882 were moved in 2016. The center is scheduled to open by this summer.

117 N. Independence St., Monticello

Samantha and Mike Koon own the Zybell House. Built in the 1860s, it now serves as a boarding house. The house was originally a private residence. In 1973, it became the Leiper Furniture showroom. The house then became a tea room, followed by a private residence, before sitting vacant for a few years. The Koons bought the house in 2016. The Koons have restored the original wood floors, renovated the four rooms upstairs and added a bathroom and near-commercial grade kitchen. Some of the 27 doors found in the basement were repurposed as headboards in the bedrooms.

Flesor's Candy Kitchen, 101 W. Sale St., Tuscola

Built in 1871 at the corner of Main and Sale, the building housing Flesor's Candy Kitchen is currently owned and operated by Devon Flesor Story and Ann Flesor Beck. It was originally established in 1901 by their grandfather. The family business continued until the late 1970s. The new owner of the building removed the antiques and the building sat vacant until 2003. The previous owner had not sold the antiques, but stored them at an off-site location. The Flesor sisters were able to obtain the antiques. In 2004, they re-opened it. Original items include mosaic tile floor, wooden soda fountain stools and booths, a marble soda fountain bar, beveled mirrors, Tiffany-style sconces, tin ceiling and copper kettles and marble slabs. They've also refurbished it with overhead lights and auditorium chairs from an old Tuscola school.

Old Bank Restaurant, 201 E. Center St., LeRoy

The restaurant opened in 2016 after months of renovation. It occupies a building constructed in 1919 by the English Brothers of Champaign. When the owner died in 1901, he left the bank to his sons, who had the building remodeled to its current Neo-Classical design. Gray Bedford limestone from southern Indiana was used in the construction, and a large exterior McClintock clock was formerly attached to the northwest corner of the building. The Keenan Bank later reopened as LeRoy State Bank, which occupied the building until 1976. Afterward, it has hosted restaurants.

702 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Urbana

In 2016, the Urbana Historic Preservation Commission voted to approve Local Landmark designation for the Robert E. Hieronymus Residence. The house, owned by John Peterson and Joanne Chester, was built in 1919 by Robert Enoch and Lois Campbell Hieronymus. It is an example of the Dutch Colonial Revival style — like the other period revival styles, Dutch Colonial attempted to recreate an earlier historic house style, based on Hudson River antecedents. The style includes a gambrel roof, multi-pane upper sash, large roof dormers, lunette windows and Colonial-style elements such as door hoods, porch details and cornice treatment.

Paxton High School / Eastlawn Elementary School, 341 E. Center St.

In 2016, PACA board members were contacted by Tyger McClure of Paxton about a referendum to demolish Eastlawn Elementary School, the former high school. The school was built in 1925. Although the vote to demolish passed, there's a chance the school might be repurposed.

105 N. Market St., Champaign

Owners Carlos and Marco Nieto and Tifani Moot bought the closed Mike N Molly's to expand their Seven Saint's Restaurant at 32 Chestnut St. Before Mike N Molly's opened in 1997, the building had housed various bars, nightclubs and a French restaurant. Renovation to the interior included two new bathrooms, a refurbished bar, new lighting, renovated tin ceiling and a second entrance to the beer garden for service use.

Carle Park Pavilion, 400 W. Indiana Ave., Urbana

The pavilion was constructed in 1920 in the Renaissance Revival style. Built of Indiana Bedford Limestone, the cost was about $14,000. In 1993, a large rehabilitation effort took place. In 2008, the Urbana Park District initiated a park master plan to update it. The hand-forged decorative gates, produced and installed by Working Metal artist Dean Rose, were designed by Scot Wachter of IGW Architecture to complement and reflect the ornamentation and details of the original design.