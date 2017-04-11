Chelsey Byers Gerstenecker / Family Life: Early childhood key to lifelong success

By CHELSEY BYERS GERSTENECKER

This month, I want to feature some more great community and state resources for parents and caregivers of young children.

The Early Childhood and Parenting Collaborative (ECAP) at the University of Illinois is home to a number of projects that focus on educating and raising young children. It consists of professors, academic professionals and research assistants who collaborate on a variety of projects under the direction of faculty in early childhood education and special education. Pooling their expertise and experience enables these professionals to articulate, clarify and enhance the cooperative relationships among these projects and strengthen their contributions to the state of Illinois and beyond. The three main grant-funded projects in ECAP are Illinois Early Learning Project, Illinois Early Intervention Clearinghouse and Illinois Early Childhood Asset Map. All of these projects have a focus on young children and their families, and each of these organizations has resources and information to help communities all over the state.

The Illinois Early Learning Project website is a source of reliable, evidence-based information on early care and education for parents, caregivers and teachers of young children in Illinois. Funded by the Illinois State Board of Education, the website can be accessed at illinoisearlylearning.org. They also have a Facebook page to help individuals keep up with what is new in early care and education in Illinois; this can be found at facebook.com/illinoisearlylearning.

The Illinois Early Learning Project website features too many resources to mention, however a couple to highlight include:

— IEL Videos: These videos show parents and caregivers engaged in various activities that help children learn important development knowledge and skills.

— IEL Tip Sheets: These are easy-to-read, one-page resources on a variety of topics of interest to parents and teachers of young children. All Tip Sheets are available in English, Spanish and Polish. Selected Tip Sheets and some additional resources are also available in Chinese, Korean, Arabic and Russian.

— A variety of resources for child-care providers, parents and teachers about the Illinois Early Learning and Development Standards and Illinois Early Learning guidelines. This includes blogs filled with ideas for activities, sample lesson plans and articles about child development.

The second resource that I wanted to feature is the Illinois Early Intervention Clearinghouse, which identifies and collects research-based and best-practice early intervention information to share with families and professionals. The EI Clearinghouse is funded by the Illinois Department of Human Services, Bureau of Early Intervention.

The Illinois Early Intervention Clearinghouse offers a resource-filled website and a free lending library that consists of books, journals and DVDs related to early childhood, parenting and young children with special needs. You can find them at eiclearinghouse.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/eiclearninghouse.

The third resource, the Illinois Early Childhood Asset Map (IECAM), provides information on existing services, the demographics of young children and their families, and state resources that serve young children. Developed in 2006, IECAM is currently funded by the Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Department of Human Services. IECAM provides a wide range of data on risk factors and other variables that can affect children's growth and learning. IECAM is intended to assist policymakers and legislators in allocating resources for early care and education programs, make public resource allocation transparent by showing the changes in funding of services from year to year and provide a one-stop source for early learning and demographic data. You can find them at iecam.illinois.edu or on Facebook at facebook.com/pages/IECAM-Illinois-Early-Childhood-Asset-Map.

All of these wonderful programs have many fantastic resources, the top of them being the staff that works in each program. You can visit The Early Childhood and Parenting Collaborative Staff at:

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

College of Education

ECAP Collaborative

Children's Research Center

51 Gerty Drive

Champaign, IL 61820-7469

