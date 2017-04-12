Joan Griffis/Illinois Ancestors: Society places historical marker

Illinois Colonial Dames XVII Century recently placed a historical marker at Pere Marquette State Park to honor the 1673 historic journey of Pere Jacques Marquette and explorer Louis Jolliet on the Mississippi and Illinois rivers. The bronze marker has been placed near the statue of Father Marquette that is near the Lodge at the park. The epic journey of those leaders covered 2,500 miles and took four months. The voyage "proved that the Mississippi River flowed south to the Gulf of Mexico ... [and] also lured French settlers to ... [the] Illinois Territory." The society has placed other markers noting French settlements. More details of this ceremony can be found at http://ilcolonialdamesxviic.weebly.com/il-historical-markings.html.

The National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century is "an organization of women, 18 years of age or over, who are lineal descendants of an ancestor who lived and served prior to 1701 in one of the original colonies. ... Members are devoted to preserving the memory of those that settled in the US of America prior to 1701."

The national society has more than 11,000 members in 45 state societies in the U.S. and one international society in Canada. Each state society is further divided into chapters. Illinois chapters are in Rockford, Springfield, Lake Forest, Bloomington, Peoria, Mount Vernon and Plano. To learn more, visit http://tinyurl.com/m9fnqnp.

Ogle County almshouse register index now online

Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, home of one of the depositories of The Illinois Regional Archives Depository System (IRAD) of the Illinois State Archives, has added the Ogle County (IL) Almshouse Register Index (1878-1933) to its collection of databases. Each of the 1,047 records in the database contains the following categories: the name, age and occupation of the inmate, date of admission to the almshouse, date of discharge from the almshouse, the page number and the supposed cause of pauperism. When an inmate died while staying at the almshouse, the letter D will appear in parentheses after the date in the date of d ischarge field.

Conduct a search by visiting http://tinyurl.com/mo5xajv and clicking the "search" button. The actual registers include additional information including sex, color, birthplace, marital status, former residence, nativity of inmate's mother and father, and health status. The register may indicate whether the inmate could read or write. Copies of the files found in this index may be obtained by mail or phone. Contact IRAD, c/o Regional History Center, Founders Memorial Library, Room 400, Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, IL 60115; phone 815-753-1807.

How 1917 changed the world

"One hundred years after the US entered World War I, the French Embassy seeks to shed light on this momentous occasion through a series of exhibitions, talks, concerts, and screenings beginning in New York City and continuing across the US throughout 2017." The yearlong program, "How 1917 Changed the World," will feature centennial commemoration activities throughout the year "to celebrate the enduring bond between France and the US that has helped shape our world over the last hundred years." Visit http://tinyurl.com/mk9s5rw.

"An ambitious project, Marcel Proust's World War I letters: A Digital Edition, organized by the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign will gather, translate, and digitize nearly 1,200 letters of Proust on WWI. The collection of translated texts will be made available to the public in the Fall of 2018."

The website includes information on a fall 2017 university road trip to be organized for six young scholars from France specializing in World War I, as well as links to educational resources. A full calendar of events is also available.

New York State 1865 census

FamilySearch has added indexed records to its existing collection of census records from New York State in 1865. Conduct a free search at http://tinyurl.com/mnymyse. Be sure to view the image of any available document, since it may include additional information.

