In the Garden: Using hydroponics at home

Photo by: University of Illinois Extension Hydroponics is a quick process of growing plants in a nutrient-rich water solution instead of soil.

CANDICE HART

Hydroponics continues to be a popular topic in the horticulture industry, but usually it is on a very large greenhouse scale. But did you know you can try it easily at home?

If you are not familiar with the term, hydroponics is a method of growing plants in a nutrient-rich water solution instead of soil.

You may be wondering why. Well, it's because the growth rate can be 30 to 40 percent faster in this type of system. And it is just pretty darn cool.

I have been experimenting the past few years with an at-home system that allows me to have a fresh supply of lettuce and herbs at the ready whenever I need it, and I'm sharing it with you.

My particular system is a passive hydroponic system, meaning it relies on capillary or wick systems to deliver nutrients to the plant's roots.

What this means is that nutrients, which are in a fluid solution, are drawn up and absorbed by the growing medium — a wick or some other device — and passed through contact to the roots.

An active hydroponic system would rely on pumps and other mechanical devices to actively move the solution to the roots, which requires more equipment and setup.

Here's one setup for a passive system:

Materials

— Plastic container with lid (from any home store)

— Seeds (I use a lot of lettuce and other herbs)

— Rockwool growing medium (online from various sources or hydroponic stores)

— Plastic net pots (online from various sources or hydroponic stores)

— Hydroponic nutrient solution (I used CNS17 commercial nutrient solution from Botanicare)

— Aquarium air pump (from any pet department)

— Aquarium tubing (from any pet department)

— Air stone (from any pet department)

— Supplemental lighting

— Ph test strips and EC meter

Assembly

In this system, the first step is to take a plastic container and cut holes in the top to hold the plastic net pots.

Start seeds in rockwool cubes and then place these rockwool cubes in the net pots. The rockwool serves as the growing medium and wicks up the nutrient solution.

Fill the container with hydroponic nutrient solution at a great enough height that the rockwool cubes are suspended in the solution.

Then make a hole at the top of the container so that the plastic tubing can reach the water. On this end of the tubing, the air stone is connected.

Attach the air pump to the other end of the plastic tubing; this serves as a way to oxygenate the water. Without this setup, the roots of the plant would not get enough oxygen to grow while buried in water.

Supplemental lighting should be placed within 1 to 2 inches of the plants and left on for 14 to 16 hours a day. Change the nutrient solution every two weeks and clean out the container with each cleaning.

Ideally, weekly pH and EC readings would be taken to make sure the pH and nutrient levels are within the correct range for the plants you are growing.

Whenever your plants are at a large enough stage to harvest, go ahead. The great thing about growing the lettuces and herbs is that I can harvest only a portion and the plant will continue to produce for many months.

If you are interested in learning more about hydroponics, consider attending the free class "Hydroponics & Aquaponics" on May 16. It will take place at a new hydroponic space set up at International Greenhouse Supply in Danville.

Master Gardener and IGS employee Charlie Collom will cover basic hydroponics, suitable plants for hydroponic systems, maintenance and nutrients. Register by calling 217-442-8615.

Candice Hart is a horticulture educator with University of Illinois Extension serving DeWitt, Macon and Piatt counties. Stay tuned to more garden and yard updates with her "Buckets, Bales & Bushels" blog at web.extension.illinois.edu/dmp/.