Kelly Strom: Stories of tragedy and redemption

"I think everybody has tragedy in their life. Everybody has hurdles in their life. Everybody has tough things to overcome. My kids say to me, 'This isn't fair.' I said, 'Life isn't fair.' Everybody has their issues. It's how you handle your issues that distinguishes you." — Maria Shriver

It is the nature of humans to assess and respond to adversity in a variety of ways. Some people jump to action and others hide away and mourn. What is right for one may be completely wrong for another. All three books this week deal with some sort of unfortunate event. Each story focuses on the people left behind and how they focus on the aftermath.

Alice Hoffman is a prolific author known for her gentle insight and brilliant character studies. In "Faithful," these advantages are on full display.

Shelby Richmond is a popular high school student at home in Long Island, N.Y. One night, her life is altered when she is the driver in a tragic car accident. When rescued late at night, she is physically unhurt, but her best friend, Helene, is left in a coma. Shelby is lost in guilt and self-hatred. It was Helene who should have lived. Helene was the beautiful one, the one everyone else wanted to be.

Shelby is devastated. After a suicide attempt and a nervous breakdown, Shelby is admitted to a psychiatric hospital where she is mistreated. Thinking it's just part of her penance, Shelby refuses to speak at all.

Eventually, she comes home, where she shaves her head and lives a hermit's life in her parent's basement. Barely eating and leaving the house only to buy marijuana from Ben, a quiet boy from high school, Shelby fades from public scrutiny.

When Ben convinces her to move to New York City and start anew, Shelby agrees. Piece by piece, she becomes a little more human. She gets a job at a pet store, reads Vonnegut and learns to care again. She steals abused dogs from careless owners, starts taking college classes and meets a new friend. Slowly, she begins to reawaken, even as Helene stays silent.

This is the story of connectedness, family and redemption. Shelby's story makes the reader ache with sadness but yearn for peace. Beautifully written, with profound thoughts on what it means to live, Shelby's journey is one not easily forgotten.

The theme of Susan Perabo's illuminating novel "The Fall of Lisa Below" is what happens to the girl left behind?

Meredith Oliver is a girl who doesn't run with the popular crowd. After a difficult test at school, she decides to reward herself with a root beer at the Deli Barn while walking home.

When she sees the arrogant and popular Lisa Bellow inside, she decides to fight her nerves and go in anyway. A masked man enters the shop where he orders Meredith and Lisa to the floor and takes all of the money from the register. When he fails to access a safe, he grabs Lisa Bellow and takes her with him.

As the community fears for the safety of its golden child, Meredith is forgotten, alone in her room. Vigils are planned, tears are shed and no one cares what happened to Meredith.

Her parents are conflicted as to what to think and do. They are grateful that Meredith is alive but feel helpless in soothing her thoughts and nightmares. The Meredith they used to know is fading away, interchanged with a Lisa replacement. The family struggles daily with the complexity of how to go on living and the effects of PTSD and survivor guilt. This novel is gripping, and may be a good choice for book clubs.

In "The Weight of Him" by Ethel Rohan, the reader meets Billy Brennan, an Irishman who is experiencing profound loss after the suicide of his son.

At 400 pounds, it is obvious that Billy has always loved food. Food has made everything better. After this tragedy, Billy decides to go on a remarkable journey to shed himself of two hundred pounds. He undergoes a public announcement of weight loss and with it a campaign to raise funds for suicide awareness. Billy's family is conflicted, as they would rather go on with life quietly.

Despite the critics, Billy gathers his allies and begins his life-changing journey. Set against the backdrop of lovely rural Ireland, Billy falls and gets up again — repeatedly.

This is obviously a family in distress, but Billy alone is the one to take a stand and rise above tragedy for the betterment of others.

The family dynamics are realistic, and the reader can't help but join Billy's struggle, as well as his successes. Through the example of Billy and his son, what you see of someone from the outside is often quite different from the true heart of the matter in the inside. Filled with hope and honest reflection, this one would also be an option for book groups.

Tragedy happens. Life and redemption also happen. These books each tell a different story about similar themes, and the message is always hope.

Kelly Strom is the collection manager at the Champaign Public Library. She orders books, ebooks, magazines, newspapers, audiobooks and CDs.